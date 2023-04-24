Meghan Markle shows off new hair in first public appearance since confirmation she won’t attend coronation

Misan Harriman shared a photo of Meghan’s video message on Instagram as he thanked her for the introduction. “The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me onto the stage for my @ted. Thank you for the support Meg,” he wrote.

Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance since confirming she will not be attending King Charles’ coronation with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex (41) appeared via video in a pre-recorded message, showing off a newly straightened and lightened hairstyle as she introduced photographer and friend Misan Harriman ahead of his recent Ted Talk.

The duchess’s surprise appearance at the Ted Talk marks her first public appearance since it was confirmed she will not attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that Meghan will remain in California with her and Prince Harry’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Duke of Sussex travels to London for his father’s coronation.

Meanwhile Meghan has denied reports claiming that her decision not to attend her father-in-law’s coronation was influenced by correspondence between herself and the then-Prince of Wales.

On Friday, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had written to Charles about unconscious bias within the royal family. The letter was allegedly sent in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” a statement issued by the Sussexes read. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.”

Meghan has since appeared on screen on Sunday, showcasing her sleek new look as she took the opportunity to reflect on the “many meaningful milestones” her long-time friend, Misan Harriman, has captured for her family.

In the video introduction, the duchess also praised Harriman’s work as an activist, telling the audience: “His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognisable faces.”

Meghan concluded the brief video message by introducing the Nigerian-born British photographer to the stage.

“But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success,” she said. “I’m so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman.”

Harriman, who is widely recognised for the photographs he captured during the Black Lives Matter movement, has photographed Meghan and her family on a number of occasions, including over Zoom for her and Prince Harry’s second pregnancy announcement in February 2021.

The photographer also photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Princess Lilibet on her first birthday.

On Instagram, where Harriman shared a photo of Meghan’s video message, he thanked her for the introduction. “The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me onto the stage for my @ted. Thank you for the support Meg,” he wrote.

Harriman’s followers also praised the duchess’ gesture, and the pair’s friendship, with one person writing: “Friendship goals,” while another said: “Absolutely fantastic. So lovely to see the beautiful and indomitable Meghan and the support you have for one another. No measuring the worth of good friends. Can’t wait to watch this.”