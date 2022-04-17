Meghan Markle pulls out all the style stops at the Invictus Games for first European appearance in two years

Meghan watches the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on day one of the Invictus Games yesterday

Meghan speaks on stage during the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark yesterday. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the sitting volleyball during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark today in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Meghan Markle has long been praised for her elegant, minimalist approach to fashion.

Over the years, her daytime looks have included plenty of oversized boyfriend shirts, while her evening ensembles usually feature crisp tailoring, bold pops of colour and sleek shapes.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in The Hague, Netherlands, with husband Prince Harry to attend the Invictus Games.

The trip marks the couple’s first public appearance together in Europe since moving to California in 2020.

As the games get underway, Meghan’s European wardrobe has already encompassed an exquisitely tailored all-white suit, plenty of meaningful jewellery choices and a nod to her sporty-chic style.

Meghan was seen smiling and waving to fans on Friday 15 April as she arrived in an all-white suit from Valentino.

She wore a double-breasted white blazer, paired with wide-leg trousers and matching Aquazurra heels. She completed the look with a Valentino Garavani One Stud bag.

The Duchess made sentimental jewellery choices, opting for the same Galanterie de Cartier earrings she wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry, and at their son Archie’s christening.

On her wrists she wore a Cartier Tank watch that once belonged to Princess Diana and a tennis bracelet she was gifted by Prince Charles.

Meghan also sported a gold hand chain by New York-based jeweller Catbird. The bracelet, named the “Kitten Mitten”, is described as “easy-breezy cool and super foxy.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess took part in a driving challenge held by Jaguar Land Rover.

The couple were seen sitting in mini Land Rover vehicles as they were driven around a small track by children.

Meghan stayed true to her preppy-style, arriving in a pair of mom-style blue jeans from Japanese brand Moussy and a double-breasted tweed jacket from Celine with gold buttons.

She paired the outfit with two-toned ballet flats by Chanel and Linda Farrow aviator sunglasses. Her dark hair was swept back into a sleek ponytail and her makeup was minimal and natural-looking.

Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines following their appearance at the opening ceremony of the games on Saturday evening after the couple shared a brief kiss on stage.

While their public display of affection won the hearts of fans, it was little distraction from Meghan’s elegant monochrome look.

The duchess opted for an ivory bodysuit from New York-based designer Khaite. The piece featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruched knot in the middle of the neckline.

She paired it with high-waisted straight black trousers, black Manolo Blahnik heels and a gold Cartier necklace.

Arriving to watch the sitting volleyball today, Meghan opted for a more casual appearance.

The duchess wore a collarless off-white wrap around jacket, which was belted at the waist. She paired it with form-fitting dark blue jeans and a pair of brown suede stilleto shoes.