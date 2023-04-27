Meet the sisters-in-law who’ve joined forces to write bestselling fantasy books for teenage girls

Co-authors Katherine Webber and Catherine Doyle talk to Saoirse Hanley about embracing BookTok, the influence Ireland has had on their writing and how young adult literature has become too racy

Cat Doyle and Katie Webber united to write Twin Crowns, the story of twin sisters who were separated at birth. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

Cursed Crowns, the sequel to Twin Crowns, is out on April 27

Katie Webber and Cat Doyle have had a huge hit with their Twin Crowns series. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

Catherine Doyle and Katherine Webber go by Cat and Katie respectively. That’s good news for the rest of us, since the co-authors of the Twin Crowns series also happen to be sisters-in-law and technically share a surname as well as their first, which could get confusing.

You might wonder then how Cat, who lives near Connemara in Galway, and Katie, from California, came together not only in literature but in family.

Before they shared a surname, they shared a literary agent in London, which would prove to be the first domino to fall in leading them towards one another.

At an agency party, the pair met and “hit it off straight away”, Cat says. “I just loved her immediately.” They bonded over the books they liked to read and the authors they loved.

“One day Katie said that her brother was coming out to visit her in London and, coincidentally, I was going to be over at the same time.” They met, “and I couldn't believe that there were more of her, more sunshiney people”, Cat says. “We fell in love very quickly.”

After a period of long distance, Katie’s brother made the move to the Irish west coast to be with Cat.

“My brother and I are very close,” says Katie. “So I always felt very strongly that I wanted him to end up with someone who I liked.”

Katie and Cat were friends even before Cat married Katie's brother, Jack. Photo: Scott Drexler

But as if “we weren’t close enough,” Cat says, they decided to write together. Something that united the two women from the word go was a shared love for fantasy novels, so it’s unsurprising the series they have penned together is a young-adult fantasy trilogy.

Twin Crowns is a story of twin sisters separated at birth. One is a princess, the other was raised as a witch and trained to kill her.

The book came to life during the early days of the pandemic. “We were both crying out for that project that will fill our cup and fill us with joy because it was a very exhausting time,” Cat says.

Katie called her with the lost twins idea “and it was immediately such a compelling concept. We just started brainstorming and it [calling to discuss] became the highlight of our days”, Cat says.

“It got to the point where we were so bursting with ideas and enthusiasm that we realised we needed to actually sit down and start writing this because it was kind of spilling out of us. It was clearly the thing that both of us wanted to do the most.”

The benefit of having two authors is that one can take a heroine each. “I don't think there was ever any disagreement about who's going to write who,” Cat says. She writes Wren’s chapters while Katie does Rose’s. “Immediately, we were like… I’ll do the spoiled princess,” Katie laughs.

When it comes to the fantasy genre, there’s generally one type of female character presented to readers in YA novels like The Hunger Games or Divergent. She’s hardened, she takes no prisoners. She’s witty, sometimes to the point of meanness.

Something Katie and Cat have done is create two very different female characters who have their own unique strengths. There is no one-size-fits all for the women in their world. As Cat puts it: “We wanted to be able to present that there's more nuance in that.”

Since the series is aimed at a young-adult cohort, a majority of their readers are teenage girls, which can often mean a book is dismissed as nothing other than ‘chicklit’.

Katie says that telling people their book is for teens means sometimes being met with a lacklustre response, “but when you explain what it is, people are more keen to get involved”.

Cursed Crowns, the sequel to Twin Crowns, is out on April 27

“Who made The Beatles big? Teenage girls!” Katie says. “I love that idea that teenage girls are the ones driving culture.”

Eagle-eyed Irish readers will notice that much of the book’s lore is based on familiar territory. The land it’s set in is called Eana, taken from the Irish word for bird. The twins’ grandmother is named Banba.

“The Irish influence and inspiration was very purposeful,” Katie says.

“I feel like I always wedge in Ireland in some way,” Cat adds. “But we wanted to ground it in a culture that felt real to us.”

There are threads from other cultures too, with characters and settings that are east Asian or Nordic, but the authors consulted sensitivity readers to ensure they were writing fairly.

“They're just people helping you make sure that you're not doing anything in the book that would be upsetting for anyone,” Katie says.

“Who made The Beatles big? Teenage girls! I love that idea that teenage girls are the ones driving culture.”

Writing sensitively isn’t reserved for the cultural aspects alone. The tendency in recent years has been for young-adult fantasy to be ‘smutty’ — book speak for containing sexual content.

As Katie puts it: “YA romance has gotten quite steamy,” which is something they tried to avoid in both writing and editing.

As a result, their book “is romantic, but it's much more about the yearning and the kissing. It does ramp up a little as the series progresses”.

The decision is borne not out of prudishness, but out of an aim to make sure the series is accessible for young adults, but also for those on the brink of becoming one.

Cat Doyle and Katie Webber united to write Twin Crowns, the story of twin sisters who were separated at birth. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

One place you definitely can find plenty of steamy YA recommendations though is on BookTok, the section of TikTok where readers and fans go to spread the word about their favourites.

It’s a land inhabited by many fantasy fans, and a popular one at that, with a click on the hashtag yielding thousands of videos amassing millions of views.

“I feel like an actual fossil trying to be cool on TikTok,” Cat laughs. “But it's hugely important to the success, particularly in YA. We've definitely found that you want your book to have a space on BookTok.”

And find a space it has, whereCrowns fans will review the books, dress up as characters or create inspired artwork.

“I love seeing a variety of how readers engage in something like that, separate from any kind of sales success,” Katie says, a self-professed fangirl herself. “To know that we’ve written something that is inspiring that kind of creativity in our readers has been so powerful for me and it was a huge bookish aspiration that I had.”

Of course, fan casting is only the tip of the iceberg, and BookTok is often hungry for a screen adaptation of a popular series. When I ask if Cat and Katie would like to see Wren and Rose on screen, silver or small, it's a resounding echo of: “Oh my God, Yes.”

There are a myriad of challenges that come with writing as a duo about a vast world, with an adoring audience, but it’s the latter that will prove the most important as Cursed Crowns is released.

Both Cat and Katie feel that an equally motivating and debilitating factor is the reader’s expectations.

There are characters fans don’t want killed off and people they want to wind up together. “It's hard to know kind of how much to listen to that, but it's just wanting to do a story that levels up in the right way,” Cat says.

“You hear about ‘second book syndrome’, and now that it's a trilogy, we want to make sure it feels like it really stands on its own,” Katie says. Beyond that, “wanting to make sure that the book stays relevant”.

“Cat and I are very ambitious for the Twin Crowns world. We want it to be playing in the space with a lot of the heavy-hitter fantasy YA authors that we love.”

Cursed Crowns is out on April 27, Twin Crowns is out now.

The best young-adult fantasy books written by women

Bestseller lists have long been a way of measuring a book’s success, but TikTok has become a platform for promoting books to avid readers.

This is the case for fantasy stories in the young-adult genre. Here are some of the best YA fantasy books by female authors on BookTok.

Six Of Crowns

Six Of CrowsBy Leigh Bardugo

Criminal prodigy Kaz Brekker is offered a chance at a deadly heist that could make him rich, but he’ll need help from a convict, a sharpshooter, a runaway, a spy, a thief and a woman using her magic to escape.

But their mission is bigger than the heist, as it may be the only thing that stands between the world and destruction.

Throne Of Glass

Throne Of GlassBy Sarah J Maas

Celaena Sardothien is an assassin imprisoned in a labour camp. She assumes her life is over, but soon she’s summoned to the king’s castle to win her freedom in a grisly competition.

If she defeats 23 killers, thieves and warriors, she is released from prison to serve as the king’s champion. Celaena’s story is one that spans eight books, each more rich than the last.

The Cruel Prince

The Cruel PrinceBy Holly Black

Jude was seven when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the fairy High Court.

Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong, despite how different she feels. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially the youngest prince, Cardan.

To win her place in his world, she will have to defy him and face the consequences. A bubbling pot of palace intrigue, deception, betrayal and darkly alluring romance.

Children Of Blood And Bone

Children Of Blood And Bone By Tomi Adeyemi

Inspired by Nigerian mythology, Adeyemi tells the story of Zélie Adebola, who has one chance to restore magic in Orïsha.

Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good. She’ll contend with snow leoponaires, vengeful spirits and the power within her that she has yet to control.

Cinder

CinderBy Marissa Meyer

Cinder is a cyborg who’s reviled by her stepmother and blamed for her stepsister’s illness.

The humans and androids of her city are being ravaged by a plague, but when her life becomes intertwined with Prince Kai’s, she finds herself at the centre of an intergalactic struggle.

This futuristic retelling of Cinderellais the first in The Lunar Chronicles series.

The Wrath And The Dawn

The Wrath And The DawnBy Renée Ahdieh In this reimagining of Arabian Nights, 16-year-old Shahrzad volunteers to marry Khalid, the 18-year-old Caliph of Khorasan, who takes a new bride each night only to have her executed at sunrise.

But her goal is one of revenge, as she sets out to avenge the death of her best friend at the hands of the Caliph.

There’s just one problem: she’s falling in love with him. Soon, she’ll learn that nothing is as it seems with the murderous boy-king and the violent cycle he finds himself in.