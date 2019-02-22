Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will not be the first celebrity couple to become parents after catching their first glimpse of each other on set.

Meet the parents: Celebrity couples who met on set before starting families

The Loose Women panellist and ex-EastEnders actor met through I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, when Solomon was a guest on the spin-off show, hosted by Swash.

Here are some of the other celebrities who have had children together after meeting at work.

Katie Price and Peter Andre

Katie Price and Peter Andre (Steve Parsons/PA)

Price and Andre’s romance unfolded in 2004 on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here!

They had two children together – son Junior, now 13, and daughter Princess Tiaamii, 11.

They became a golden media couple after their wedding at Highclere Castle but by early 2009 the cracks in the relationship began to show and the pair announced their separation.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Justin Tallis/PA)

Jolie and Pitt famously met while filming Mr And Mrs Smith when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

They parented six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brangelina ended in 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon

Samia Ghadie and skating partner Sylvain Longchambon (Nicky Johnston/ITV)

The couple met on Dancing On Ice, when Longchambon was Ghadie’s professional partner.

They have a son, Yves, who was born in 2015.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher



Mila Kunis (Ian West/PA)

Kunis and Kutcher met as teenagers on That ’70s Show, began dating years later and wed in 2015.

“My first real kiss ever was with him on the show,” Kunis told W magazine.

They had their first child, a daughter, in 2014, married in 2015, and became parents to a son in 2016.

Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien

The Coronation Street wedding of Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) and Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) (Martin Rickett/PA)

O’Brien was with fellow Coronation Street star Thomas from 2003 to 2009 and the now ex-couple – whose characters Jason Grimshaw and Sarah Platt were also together on-screen – had a daughter.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner (Ian West/PA)

Affleck and Garner fell in love while filming 2003 film Daredevil.

The couple had three children but announced they were separating in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

They met while shooting Green Lantern and later went on a double date – but each paired up with someone else.

“It was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly.

The pair have two children.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling (Ian West/PA)

Romance blossomed for the couple after meeting on the film The Place Beyond The Pines.

La La Land star Gosling actress Mendes have two daughters – Esmeralda and Amada.

