Meet Jennifer Aniston’s new friend who ‘stole her heart immediately’

Jennifer Aniston has a new addition in her life, who she says “stole her heart immediately”.

The Friends actress shared a picture of her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield.

Alongside a short video of her pooch fast asleep, she wrote: “Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield.

“He stole my heart immediately”.

She also tagged and thanked The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in her post, writing: “A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes”.

Aniston has also previously shared pictures of another of her furry friends, Clyde.

Since her first Instagram post on October 15 2019, she has amassed 35.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Her debut post was a selfie with her former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

PA Media