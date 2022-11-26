| 9.2°C Dublin

Meet Ireland’s meme makers: the people behind some of Ireland's funniest social media accounts on how a meme is born

From the person who started the Matt LeBlanc ‘Irish uncle’ gag to the anonymous @NotTheRTENews account, the people behind some of Ireland’s funniest social media handles reveal how a meme is a born..

'There are things that work as tweets that aren't as funny (offline), that only work textually'
Michael Fry. Picture: Frank McGrath

'There are things that work as tweets that aren&rsquo;t as funny (offline), that only work textually'

'There are things that work as tweets that aren’t as funny (offline), that only work textually'

Michael Fry. Picture: Frank McGrath

Michael Fry. Picture: Frank McGrath

'There are things that work as tweets that aren’t as funny (offline), that only work textually'

Meadhbh McGrath

In May of last year, Richie Morgan was half-watching the Friends reunion on TV when something about Matt LeBlanc’s posture pulled his attention away from his phone.

I’ve been on Twitter for quite a while, and I attribute it to a sort of ‘content brain’. You’re always looking at things as potential,” says filmmaker Richie (@WretchedMorgan). “I saw the middle-aged man — usually your dad or someone like that — when you go to visit a relative or something, sitting in that specific way, and every so often piping up. It was immediately recognisable.”

