‘McGregor was Ireland and Ireland was McGregor’ - RTÉ's Brian O’Donovan on the UFC star’s rise in the US

The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC is one of the city's most stunning museums, housing works by the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, Monet, Van Gogh and Picasso. In April 2018, I found myself with some spare time and decided to pay a visit. I needed cheering up. Just a few hours before, I had said an emotional goodbye to my family at the airport.

I had been RTÉ's Washington correspondent for almost four months at that stage, but my wife, Joanna, and our two girls had not yet moved over and would not be doing so until the end of the school year.

I got lost in the worlds of the paintings, but was quickly brought back to reality by the shrill ring of my phone. I had forgotten to put it on silent and it echoed through the cavernous museum, prompting angry looks.

I fumbled to get it out of my pocket and rushed towards an exit. It was the newsroom in RTÉ. "Conor McGregor is in trouble in New York and the police are looking for him," my editor told me. "For what?" I asked. "We're not sure, smashing up a bus, we think," came the reply. "Can you do a live report into the Nine O'Clock News in 30 minutes?"

I jumped into a taxi, hoping to make it from the gallery to the RTÉ studio in time. All the while, I was frantically looking for information about the alleged offence with multiple calls to the NYPD. I made it back to the studio with minutes to spare and with enough details gathered for my live report. In the hours that followed, McGregor turned himself in, was charged with assault and criminal mischief and was slated to appear in court in Brooklyn. I remembered wondering if my camerawoman and I would be the only media there. Obviously, this was a big story back home in Ireland, but was it a big deal here in the US?

'Four Years in the Cauldron' (Sandycove) by Brian O'Donovan is published Thursday, October 14

'Four Years in the Cauldron' (Sandycove) by Brian O'Donovan is published Thursday, October 14

It was. There was a massive media presence outside Brooklyn Criminal Court, as well as crowds of fans carrying posters, signs and flags. I hadn't realised it until that moment, but McGregor was a huge star in the US. Arguably, he was the most famous Irishman in America at the time.

There was a long wait for the hearing to be called and it was over in minutes. McGregor spoke just once, to confirm he understood the judge's instructions. The court heard that he was captured on surveillance cameras at the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn throwing an object at the window of a bus carrying a group of MMA fighters. He was released on bail of $50,000, with his lawyer telling the court that his client had no criminal record and was not a flight risk because he was "the most visible face on the planet".

McGregor was due to appear in court again, on the same charges, in July 2018, when he was sentenced to five days of community service for throwing a metal handcart at a bus. After pleading guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, as part of a plea deal, he was ordered to undergo an anger management programme.

I didn't just report on McGregor's court cases; I also covered his fights in Las Vegas. Billed as the biggest bouts in UFC history, they took place in the massive T-Mobile Arena, just off the Las Vegas strip.

Of all the shows on in Vegas, a McGregor fight was always the hottest ticket in town. Inside the arena, when there was break between fights, the cameras would seek out the Hollywood A-listers and sports stars sitting in the front rows and broadcast their faces on the big screens to the cheers of those gathered. Matt Damon, Mel Gibson and Rory McIlroy were among those in attendance.

Brian O'Donovan

Brian O'Donovan

In January 2020, McGregor defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone after just 40 seconds due to a technical knockout. Standing in the middle of the octagon, McGregor thanked his fans and dedicated his win to the Irish people and his mother: "I've etched my name in history one more time, for the Irish people and for my Ma back home."

Afterwards, he fielded a series of media questions about his win. "A quick word with RTÉ?" I shouted as he prepared to leave the tent where the press conference was held. "Ah, I recognise you off the telly," he said to me as he walked over. "I love US politics and I watch your stuff all the time." He was wearing a blue three-piece suit with a red flower in his lapel. He was holding a bottle of Proper 12, his own brand of Irish whiskey. I asked what he would say to those many Irish people who were disappointed with his behaviour outside the octagon.

"The Irish people celebrate my successes but at the same time, they call me out if I let them down," he said. "That affects me and motivates me to be the man that I want to be. I want the Irish people to be proud of me."

American support

Outside the arena, I spoke to Irish fans who had travelled over for the fight. They were delighted with McGregor's win and not worried about his legal issues. At first, I thought it would be easy to spot the Irish people - just look for the ones wearing green jerseys or wrapped in tricolours. But that described almost everybody there and I soon realised that the vast majority of them were Americans. They showed their support for their favourite UFC star not by wearing a Conor McGregor T-shirt, but by wearing an Ireland T-shirt. To them, they were one and the same. McGregor was Ireland and Ireland was McGregor.

For a while, taxi drivers, waiters and many people I encountered in daily life would say, "Oh yes, where Conor McGregor comes from", when I mentioned that I was Irish. McGregor himself had done much to foster his Irish image. On fight nights, he would emerge into the arena wrapped in a tricolour, to the sound of Sinéad O'Connor's rendition of The Foggy Dew. However, many Irish people were uncomfortable with the fact that he had become a representative for Ireland in the US. He had criminal convictions on both sides of the Atlantic and seemed to be perpetually surrounded by controversy.

His status as an informal ambassador for 'Brand Ireland' did not sit well with those in official circles. That unease came into sharp focus in March 2019. McGregor turned up unexpectedly at the St Patrick's Day parade in Chicago and marched among the VIPs, just a few feet away from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. It was an awkward moment for the Irish government, which was keen to avoid Varadkar being photographed alongside a man who only days before had been charged with a criminal mischief in Florida (the accusation against him, that he had smashed a man's phone, was later dropped).

I was covering the parade that day and the fact that McGregor had unexpectedly turned up was a big story.

The Taoiseach spoke to the media on a boat on the Chicago River, which had been dyed green. He was asked if it was appropriate for a man who had made numerous court appearances to be in a parade representing Ireland. "I think that is up to the organisers of the parade to decide who they want to march," he said. "I don't think he was representing the country, that's kind of what I was doing."

Varadkar told me that it was one of those things they didn't have a lot of control over. "What we wanted to do was avoid a photograph of the two of us marching together and I think we did manage to avoid that," he told me.

The intertwining of McGregor with Irish identity had not escaped his notice. "I remember on personal trips to America, people would say to me: 'Oh you're from Ireland?' and Conor McGregor would come to mind as quickly as Riverdance and Guinness," he said. "Even the president of Mongolia, he was a boxer or a martial artist too, mentioned Conor McGregor when I met him… I guess it kind of ties into the idea of the 'fighting Irish' so it's not an image of Ireland that I warm to, but you have to accept that it's out there."

Other politicians have attempted to embrace McGregor's star power. The Trump administration had looked at the possibility of recruiting him for an ill-fated $300m coronavirus advertising campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election. According to a document about the initiative, McGregor would appeal to the general public as well as to "super-spreaders", people who would be less likely to wear masks and practise social distancing. It added that he had in the past voiced public support for President Trump. When I attended Trump rallies, it was not unusual to see Conor McGregor T-shirts among the crowd.

My wife used to joke that I spent 50pc of my time covering Trump, and 50pc covering McGregor. For a while, it was as if those two worlds had collided.

There is another angle to 'Irishness' in America that might not be widely appreciated in Ireland, and that is the shared history that exists with African Americans. Beyoncé, Shaquille O'Neal and Barack Obama all have Irish roots, and it is believed around 38pc of African Americans have some Irish ancestry.

Dennis Brownlee established the African American Irish Diaspora Network in 2019 to help connect people who are interested in exploring this heritage.

When he moved to Washington DC, he became good friends with his neighbour Stella O'Leary, president of Irish American Democrats. "She implored me to explore my Irish roots and even bought me an Ancestry DNA kit," he said. "She introduced me to the Irish American community in Washington and made me feel very welcome. We also started thinking about how to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the visit of Frederick Douglass to Ireland."

Irish slave-owners

Born into slavery, Douglass escaped and went on to become a leading voice in the US abolitionist movement. In 1845 he toured Ireland, giving lectures and selling books. He became friends with Daniel O'Connell, the champion of Catholic emancipation. Douglass recalled that while in Ireland, he was treated as a man and not as a colour.

"I can truly say, I have spent some of the happiest moments of my life since landing in this country. I seem to have undergone a transformation. I live a new life," he wrote of his time in Ireland.

The history of relations between African Americans and the Irish also has a more negative side. Working-class Irish immigrants and their black neighbours competed for work and social status in 19th-century America. In 1863, an Irish-dominated mob killed dozens of people, mostly African Americans, in three days of riots in New York.

For some African Americans, an exploration of their Irish roots means confronting the fact that many Irish were slave-owners. "It is a difficult discussion for all black people who have heritage that is not entirely African because so many of those relationships were as a result of rape, slavery and abuse," Brownlee told me. "But while that negative aspect of the relationship was true, there were also many neighbourhoods in the 19th century where African American communities and Irish communities lived side-by-side in very positive ways, and there were a significant amount of intermarriages between African Americans and Irish Americans."

In May 2020, African American Irish dancer Morgan Bullock spoke out about the racist abuse she received after a video of her performing went viral. Critics accused her of trying to appropriate a culture that was not her own.

"I'd never even thought of that being a response I would get because throughout the years, travelling to Ireland, I've always been met with love and support from Irish people and I've fallen in love with the culture," she told Joe Duffy on Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1. She said that most of the negative comments came from people in the US, not Ireland.

The Irish ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, believes there is a growing awareness in America of the diverse country that Ireland has become: "Younger Americans have a better route of understanding Ireland because of travel, and many are proud of the changes that have occurred in the country. It may not be that old, traditional, sentimental view of Ireland, but instead perhaps an admiration for a country that is progressive and outward-looking."

There are some in the US who still embrace the traditional, simplistic view of 'Irishness' embodied by a whiskey-drinking UFC fighter who gets into trouble with the police. However, an evolving, modern Ireland is being highlighted more and more in America. An image of a nation that is far more representative of what the country looks like today, whether that is a young black woman dancing an Irish jig, or a gay prime minister of Indian heritage who came to Washington and spoke of tolerance and acceptance while the world was watching.

This is an edited extract from 'Four Years in the Cauldron' by Brian O'Donovan (Sandycove), out on Thursday