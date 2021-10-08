| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘McGregor was Ireland and Ireland was McGregor’ - RTÉ's Brian O’Donovan on the UFC star’s rise in the US

RTÉ's Washington correspondent Brian O'Donovan describes witnessing McGregor's rise as a symbol of his country in the US – and how it unsettled official figures including Leo Varadkar

Conor McGregor celebrates his UFC win against Donald Cerrone in 2020 Expand
Brian O'Donovan at a Trump rally Expand
'Four Years in the Cauldron' (Sandycove) by Brian O'Donovan is published Thursday, October 14 Expand

Close

Conor McGregor celebrates his UFC win against Donald Cerrone in 2020

Conor McGregor celebrates his UFC win against Donald Cerrone in 2020

Brian O'Donovan at a Trump rally

Brian O'Donovan at a Trump rally

'Four Years in the Cauldron' (Sandycove) by Brian O'Donovan is published Thursday, October 14

'Four Years in the Cauldron' (Sandycove) by Brian O'Donovan is published Thursday, October 14

/

Conor McGregor celebrates his UFC win against Donald Cerrone in 2020

The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC is one of the city's most stunning museums, housing works by the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, Monet, Van Gogh and Picasso. In April 2018, I found myself with some spare time and decided to pay a visit. I needed cheering up. Just a few hours before, I had said an emotional goodbye to my family at the airport.

I had been RTÉ's Washington correspondent for almost four months at that stage, but my wife, Joanna, and our two girls had not yet moved over and would not be doing so until the end of the school year.

I got lost in the worlds of the paintings, but was quickly brought back to reality by the shrill ring of my phone. I had forgotten to put it on silent and it echoed through the cavernous museum, prompting angry looks.

Most Watched

Privacy