Maya Jama encourages Love Islanders to grab romance by the horns in first promo

Love Island fans will be given a glimpse of new host Maya Jama in the first-look teaser for the next series of the ITV2 dating show.

In adverts scheduled to air during Emmerdale on Monday night, TV presenter Jama appears with brunette wavy locks and wearing a glittery jumpsuit, seemingly adorned with a sketch of Cupid’s arrow.

Also featuring is a pink velvet, bejewelled bucking bronco, with the new host ready to encourage those hoping to find their perfect match to grab love by the horns.

The TV and radio presenter, 28, has taken over from Laura Whitmore who announced she was stepping down in August.

Jama will host the ninth series in South Africa next month, and the usual summer edition in Majorca later next year.

The Bristol-born presenter was initially suggested as a potential host after it was confirmed that Caroline Flack would be stepping down in 2019, before the role was given to 37-year-old Whitmore.

Emmerdale screens at 7pm on ITV1. Love Island returns this January on ITV2 and ITVX.