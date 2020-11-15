Max George thanks his ‘absolute joy’ of a partner following Strictly exit

Max George has labelled his Strictly Come Dancing partner an “absolute joy” after being eliminated from the competition.

The former The Wanted singer, 32, who was partnered with Dianne Buswell, found himself in the dance off against Maisie Smith.

George performed his American smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr, but failed to impress the judges.

After the programme was aired, he wrote on Instagram: “What a time I had. Dianne, you were an absolute joy. I actually did 4 dances! That’ll do for me.

“I couldn’t of wished for a better teacher but more importantly, friend. Every positive I take away from this I owe to you.”

He added: “And to you lot that are still in…. I’ll be at home with a beer in hand and my dog on my lap cheering you on. You’re all friends for life.”

Buswell labelled her partner a “dream to work with”.

She wrote on Instagram: “What an amazing time I have had on that dance floor with you Max George you have improved week by week and grown so much in confidence.

“The last dance we did I can’t tell you how proud I was and for me was your best dance so far.

“Thank you for being a brilliant friend to me and being a dream to work with a real genuine down to earth guy.”

The pair were eliminated after judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke opted to save EastEnders star Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez, who performed a cha cha cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Revel Horwood said: “Both couples were more concentrated and both couples took the notes we had given them and showed improvement.”

Du Beke added: “Well, I have to say it’s so close.

“They were both immaculate through that dance. It literally was just the smallest timing.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would have opted to save George.

George and Buswell were second from bottom following the live show on Saturday after scoring 20 points.

After their performance on Saturday, Revel Horwood said he was “disappointed” with their effort, adding: “You lack any sense of style, actually, or flair, that this particular dance needs.

“Your arms are extremely haphazard, your hands are like spatulas on the end of them, darling.”

Manchester-born George joins former home secretary Jacqui Smith and former NFL star Jason Bell in being booted off the programme.

Earlier this week, Olympian Nicola Adams also left the competition because her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

After Saturday’s live show, George apologised for swearing in celebration after his performance, saying he got “lost in the moment”.

George was following in the footsteps of his former bandmate Jay McGuiness by appearing on the programme.

However his The Wanted co-star had a more successful run on the show in 2015 after he won the competition with professional partner Aliona Vilani.

