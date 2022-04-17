Maura Higgins steps out at Coachella music festival in California

Maura Higgins at a plaque paying tribute to Donatella Versace on the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style in Beverly Hills.

Longford’s Maura Higgins stepped out at the Coachella music festival in California this weekend.

The model is enjoying the sunny weather at the celebrity hotspot with her personal hairdresser Carl Bembridge and Make-Up Artist Suzy Clarke.

Taking to her Instagram stories she posted a snap of a burger and chips as she sat to one side to have a bite to eat.

Wearing thigh-high cowboy boots, she appears to have paired them with a belt made of feathers.

She also posted video footage from Harry Styles’ headline set on Friday night.

Other performers at the famous three-day festival include Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weekend.

The former Love Island star touched down in L.A earlier this week and has been posing up a storm online ever since.

One snap shows the 34-year-old standing next to a plaque paying tribute to Donatella Versace on the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style in Beverly Hills.

Taking to the social media site, the reality star posted a series of pics in a stunning blue and white striped corset laced at the front with matching flared bottoms and white pointed shoes.

“Corsets in Cali” she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Stepping out on her first night in the city of angels, Maura stunned in a Mugler sheer black and nude jumpsuit, paired with a long black leather coat, high heeled sandals and a black Dior saddlebag.

Her striking cat-eye makeup look was complemented by her lock locks pulled back in her signature sleek bun.

Irish influencer Dominique Nugent is also in California at the three-day event. The blonde beauty stepped out on her first day at the festival dressed in a stunning bohemian two-piece bikini bra top with matching bottoms adorned with a train.

She paired the look with some cowboy boots and big curly hair.

Former Victoria Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is also in attendance. The 41-year-old was pictured on the first day alongside fellow model Ludi Delfino.

Ambrosio wore a white lace jumpsuit paired with boots and a bohemian pink handbag.