Broadcaster Matthew Wright has thanked fans for their love and support after he and his wife Amelia welcomed their first child together.

Matthew Wright thanks fans for messages after birth of daughter

Amelia gave birth to baby Cassady on Friday night.

Wright, 53, revealed last year that they were expecting a baby after their final attempt at IVF succeeded.

He tweeted on Sunday: “Just checking in to say all is well, Cassady and @mrsameliawright are doing well but will be in hospital for a few days yet.

“We cannot thank you enough for all the love and your countless supportive messages.

“So far so good.. will reply to y’all in time xx.”

The broadcaster, 53, added later: “Cheers everyone – and thanks for making the dash to hospital a luxury!

“See you tomorrow as per with @TVKev at 1pm.”

Wright, who stood down from his Channel 5 talk show The Wright Stuff in June after 18 years, told Hello! in September about his excitement at becoming a father.

He said: “I’m excited – and terrified. I’ve only ever held two babies in my entire life! Now I can envisage becoming the primary carer when Amelia returns to work.”

The couple had tried to have children several times over the years after Amelia had an ectopic pregnancy in 2009 having fallen pregnant with twins.

