Matt Lucas takes aim at Boris Johnson’s briefing in Bake Off spoof

Matt Lucas made his debut on The Great British Bake Off in a skit mimicking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefings.

The Little Britain star, 46, appeared ahead of the show’s return to Channel 4 wearing a blonde wig and standing at a lectern featuring the slogan: “Stay Alert, Bake Cake, Save Loaves.”

Bake Off’s broadcast was delayed by 15 minutes to make space for televised coronavirus addresses from Mr Johnson, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, following the announcement of new restrictions.

Welcome to a new series of The Great British Bake Off - and a big hello to our new presenter Matt Lucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/0sa8NxTJtE — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

Stumbling over his words, Lucas said: “Good evening, let’s get straight to it.

“We are now approaching phase 46 which means that from Tuesday morning or Wednesday evening, depending on your height, we are saying, with regards to baking, that if you must bake in a tent, bake in a tent, but please don’t bake in a tent…”

He added: “We are asking people to use common sense with regards to the distribution of the hundreds and thousands.”

Lucas’ co-host Noel Fielding then appeared via video link to ask a question about the correct pronunciation of “scone”.

Expand Close Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a briefing at Number 10 (PA Video/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a briefing at Number 10 (PA Video/PA)

The comedian handed over to judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, mimicking advisers Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, who disagreed on the matter.

“I hope that clears it up for you,” Lucas quipped.

He has replaced Sandi Toksvig on the Channel 4 show.

Production on the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming finished near the end of August.

PA Media