Matt Lucas satirises the Prime Minister: Don’t go to work, go to work

Matt Lucas has given his own take on Boris Johnson’s address to the nation.

The Prime Minister faced calls for clarity after setting out “the first sketch of a road map” for easing the coronavirus lockdown.

Lucas, 46, posted a video on Twitter of himself impersonating Mr Johnson.

“So we are saying ‘Don’t go to work, go to work, don’t take public transport, go to work, don’t go to work, stay indoors, if you can work from home go to work, don’t go to work, go outside, don’t go outside and then we will or won’t do something or other,” he said.

One fan wrote: “Love ya to bits but … Not really the time for taking the piss. People are having to bury their families.”

Lucas, who has signed up as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, replied: “I know seven people who have died. When the message from our PM is clear and effective, satirists like me will be out of a job. I’ll be happy when that happens.”

Another follower wrote: “Matt, I’ve been devastated by Boris’ announcement. As an NHS nurse I am petrified for what it means for the country. But your video has helped me smile and cheered me up. You couldn’t have summed it up better.”

PA Media