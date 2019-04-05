Comedian Matt Lucas has said he is often mistaken for his Bridesmaids co-star Rebel Wilson when out in Los Angeles.

Matt Lucas: I get mistaken for Bridesmaids co-star Rebel Wilson when out in LA

Lucas said US fans recognised him more for his part in the 2011 comedy or Doctor Who than for Little Britain, the show which shot him to fame in the UK.

Between 2012 and 2015, Lucas and Wilson lived together in West Hollywood, and were often seen in public as a pair

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the 45-year-old said some fans thought he and Wilson were at least related.

Matt Lucas said he is often mistaken for Rebel Wilson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “People recognise me there because of Doctor Who but also for Bridesmaids, but they think I am Rebel Wilson.

“It’s a bit weird, but they do, or they think we are brother and sister, husband and wife, the same person, or all three.”

Lucas, who recently returned to appear in Les Miserables, said the concert performances were his “dream job”.

He said: “Usually I wouldn’t go back to something again, but I just love this show. It’s a nice show and a nice bunch of people so it’s nice to go back and rejoin the family.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.

Press Association