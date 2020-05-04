Matt Lucas and Mabel urge people to share hopes for Prince’s Trust campaign

Stars including Matt Lucas, singer Mabel, Stephen Merchant and David Hasselhoff are backing a campaign by the Prince’s Trust, encouraging people to share what they are most looking forward to doing when lockdown lifts.

The Looking Forward initiative was launched by YouTuber Caspar Lee and psychotherapist Owen O’Kane, and is based on research that shows hope can change people’s brain chemistry and help them feel happier.

Russell Brand, YouTube star KSI, MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace, singer Tom Grennan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Judge Rinder, Joe Sugg and a number of frontline workers also appear in a video in support of the cause.

In the video, Mabel says: “The first thing I’m going to do when I get out of isolation is go to the studio.

“I miss being in the studio and writing songs with my friends, making music in general and I just can’t wait to make these bangers which I know are just inside me ready to come out.”

Hasselhoff adds: “You know when this lockdown is over, you know where I’m going? I’m going to the beach.

“No, not Brighton beach, Baywatch beach where I belong.

“I’m already dressed for it.”

Lucas jokes: “When all this is over I’m looking forward to just staying in, just relaxing at home for a bit and for a change.”

People are being encouraged to share what they are looking forward to doing on social media using the hashtag #LookingForward, before tagging five family and friends.

Donations can be made to the Prince’s Trust’s Young People Relief Fund, which is providing resources for youth workers and mentors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee said: “I know a lot of young people who are struggling with their mental health right now and so I want to see if we can create a wave of hope across social media and encourage those that can, to donate to the Prince’s Trust and support their incredible work.”

O’Kane added: “Looking forward with a sense of hope can help us all manage better in tough times.

“There is strong clinical evidence to support this.

“We may not be able to change what’s happening right now but we have a choice in how we respond.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/lookingforward20

