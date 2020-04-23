Matt Lucas and David Walliams bring back Little Britain for one night only

Matt Lucas and David Walliams have starred in the first new Little Britain sketch to air on television in ten years.

They brought back many of the characters from the hit comedy series, including Lou and Andy, Daffyd, Marjorie Dawes and Sebastian.

They were appearing on BBC One’s Big Night In fundraiser.

The performance, titled Very Little Britain, opened with a voiceover saying: “Britain, Britain, Britain. Things have never been better.

“We have one piece of toilet paper left but we can share it.

“And we can make love quite easily, at a distance of two metres.”

Lucas reprised his role as Bubbles Devere in the segment.

Matt Lucas and David Walliams are back with Little Britain for one night only! 🤪https://t.co/dBxLBA3pBO — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) April 23, 2020

In the sketch, the character joked about being in lockdown with Phillip Schofield, the most “eligible man in Britain”.

During the performance, they appeared as their well known characters while wearing makeshift costumes.

Little Britain began as a radio show in 2000 and moved to TV in 2003, running for three series.

The final series aired in 2008.

PA Media