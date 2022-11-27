Matt Hancock speaks of disbelief at reaching I’m A Celebrity final

MP Matt Hancock has celebrated making it to the final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Matt Hancock has said he is “so grateful” after speaking of his disbelief at reaching the final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 44-year-old former health secretary secured his place after Mike Tindall became the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV reality show on Saturday.

After Hancock was confirmed as one of the last three, alongside Jill Scott and Owen Warner, he and his campmates expressed their surprise and celebrated becoming finalists.

Lioness Scott, 35, said: “I actually can’t believe it.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Hollyoaks actor Warner, 23, said: “I’m in the final, baby! What is going on? I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to think… I want to speak to my mum.”

After sharing a group hug, Hancock said “That is unreal!”, while Scott added: “I need to just sit down.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, she continued: “When I first stepped into the jungle and looked around at all of the celebrities, no way am I getting anywhere near that final. To be part of the final three with Owen and Matt… God, it just means the world, it really does.”

Hancock said: “I can’t believe I’m in the final. It’s brilliant… I’m just so grateful.”

Elsewhere in the final episode of the 2022 series, the trio had to undertake their final Bushtucker Trials to be in with a chance of winning a starter, main course and dessert of their choice, as well as drinks and treats.

For the first time the celebrities were able to watch one another attempt to complete the challenges, with Scott taking on the first trial, Rat Race.

Hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explained the rules of the challenge, with Dec saying: “You will lay in this box and release the stars using only your mouth. Each star you get off the thread is another star won. There are five stars up for grabs, which will each be added to the box one at a time.”

Ant added: “First three stars are each worth a starter for you and your campmates tonight. The fourth is your drink and the fifth is the treat of your choice.”

Warner was up next to take on Bushtucker Bonanza during which he would win main courses for himself and his campmates if he managed to eat a selection of five questionable dishes including a fermented duck egg and a camel’s testicle.

Hancock took on the final trial, Flood Your Face, which saw the MP for West Suffolk have his head in a tank of water, while wearing a snorkel to breathe, for five minutes. Each minute endured secured one star and the chance for Hancock to provide his campmates with desserts of their choosing.

The trial saw Hancock remain in the tank while various critters were added around his face, including eels, yabbies and water spiders.

The trio successfully completed each of their challenges and earned all the available stars.

Each of the campmates were rewarded with their tailor-made three course meals, with Hancock opting for garlic prawns to start, followed by steak and chips with a mozzarella side salad.

For dessert he chose apple pie with salted caramel ice cream and opted for a drink of red wine and blue cheese with crackers as his treat.

Warner, who has been open about struggling with hunger during the competition, chose a calamari starter with a quadruple stack beef burger with cheese and bacon and chips for his main course.

That was followed by a pizza-sized cookie dough dessert along with a treat of American-style pancakes, crispy bacon and maple syrup, with a Coca-Cola to drink.

Scott opted for prawn cocktail to start, followed by a traditional beef Sunday dinner with gravy and Yorkshire pudding, and had a cheese board for dessert.

She also had Coca-Cola for her drink, and chose a flat white coffee and bar of milk chocolate for her treat.