Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be joined by Mary Berry, Jamie Oliver and the cast of Strictly Come Dancing when they take on a 24-hour dance challenge for Comic Relief.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be joined by Mary Berry, Jamie Oliver and the cast of Strictly Come Dancing when they take on a 24-hour dance challenge for Comic Relief.

Mary Berry to join Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly in 24-hour dance challenge

The Strictly hosts have pledged to live up to their promise to “keep dancing” and take part in the longest danceathon in Red Nose Day history.

Speaking on This Morning on Sunday, the pair revealed a host of stars including celebrity baker Berry and cook turned campaigner Oliver will join them during their day-long stint.

The pair said Mary Berry would join them at Wogan House for part of the challenge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Daly said: “We are enthusiastic kitchen dancers at home but professional? No.

“We will be having help from choreographers. They will be coming to dance with us. They will be doing three-hour stints.

“There will be people from the show (Strictly Come Dancing) coming to support us.”

Winkleman said: “Mary Berry is coming, with cake I hope.”

She added she was unsure if the former Great British Bake Off judge, 83, would dance.

Danceathon. March 11. Go to ⁦@comicrelief⁩ to download your pack pic.twitter.com/9qbwAJ1hDg — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) February 12, 2019

“We just said yes and, in the nicest possible way, it’s not about us,” she said.

“We just hope people watch and donate. We get certain people – and the whole cast of Mamma Mia! is coming in.

“We’ve got Jamie Oliver coming in, so I think people come in every hour and help out.”

Winkleman, 47, and Daly, 49, will show off their moves at the radio studios in Wogan House for the challenge, which will be followed across all Radio 2 shows on March 11 to March 12.

Red Nose Day will return on March 15.

Press Association