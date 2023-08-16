Martine McCutcheon helps nervous motorists keep calm when driving

Research by the insurer Churchill has found 50% of adults who passed their test over the age of 30 feel nervous when driving and they feel the pressure even more than younger motorists.

Actress Martine McCutcheon can relate to new drivers, and sometimes still struggles with nerves, even after almost 30 years of driving.

With more than 130,000 people aged 30 or older passing their driving test each year it has been found that more than a third (35%) of new older drivers were nervous being in the car on their own after getting their licence.

Despite many older drivers enjoying a newfound sense of freedom more than a third (36%) would prefer more practice to help build confidence before going on the roads alone. Some 57% said they avoid tricky manoeuvres due to nerves while 47% choose to only drive during the day.

This lack of confidence is stopping new older motorists being able to enjoy driving, with 30% worrying about damaging their cars.