Martin Compston says there’s ‘definitely scope’ for another Line Of Duty series

Martin Compston told Chris Moyles there was “definitely scope” for another series of Line Of Duty (Radio X/Global/PA)

There is “definitely scope” for a seventh series of Line Of Duty, one of its leading stars has said, but people will “have to wait and see”.

Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC series, was asked on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X if the programme was still being made and he told the host “we think so”.

“I think there is definitely scope for it,” he said on Thursday.

Are we going to see another season of Line of Duty? Well, @martin_compston reveals all! pic.twitter.com/ABppyFdoaH — Radio X (@RadioX) March 3, 2022

“I mean, look, I’m delighted with the response, in terms of people are now really intrigued to see if there is another one, but there’s nothing changed for us in terms of where we’re at after we finish a series,” said the 37-year-old.

The Scottish actor, promoting his new TV programme Our House, told the Radio X host there was usually a break of at least year between each series before “the dust settles and Jed (Mercurio, the Line Of Duty writer) figures out whether there’s a story to tell”.

“So I’m delighted that people are so excited and so desperate to find out but, as I say, this is what we’ve done after every series so we’ll just wait and see what he thinks.”

Expand Close Martin Compston appeared on Radio X on Thursday, where he told Chris Moyles there was “scope” for a new Line of Duty (Radio X/Global) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martin Compston appeared on Radio X on Thursday, where he told Chris Moyles there was “scope” for a new Line of Duty (Radio X/Global)

The actor said filming the sixth series was a “tough shoot” because of coronavirus rules, and said “it wouldn’t be nice to go out that way” as it’s such a sociable show.

“We filmed the last one during Covid and all that, and it was a tough shoot and kind of miserable, because we were one of the first jobs back and it was literally on set, nowhere near anybody, and then back to your flat.

Video of the Day

“We couldn’t even mix with each other. So I think for us, it wouldn’t be nice to go out that way, we’d like to do one more…”