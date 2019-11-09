Martin Bashir gets the boot from Celebrity X Factor

Martin Bashir and a group of Love Islanders have been axed from X Factor: Celebrity.

The journalist has been competing on the ITV show, judged by Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

But the broadcaster, famous for his interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, lost the public vote following his performance of Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life.

Whaaaat!? You’ve crooned your way into the hearts and minds of the British public @MartinBashir. We loved having you on #XFactorCelebrity💖 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/VZ1mlOZkZX — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 9, 2019

“It’s been a spectacular experience. I’m 57 in January. I would have never tried something like this,” he said afterwards.

Last weekend, Bashir survived the axe despite forgetting the words to his song.

When life gives @Megan_McKenna_ lemons, she writes a song and makes them into a lovely new dress 🍋 #XFactorCelebrity #XFactor pic.twitter.com/TQMG9ljG3z — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 9, 2019

This weekend he appeared to accidentally hit presenter Dermot O’Leary in the face while reaching over to hug Scherzinger.

Island group No Love Lost also had to go following a sing-off with V5, a girl band made up of social media influencers.

Walsh and Scherzinger opted to save V5.

But Love Island star Eyal Booker told O’Leary: “This is just the start for us. You’re going to be seeing a lot more of us.”

Did anyone just see Martin hit Dermit in the face just now on X factor 😂😂 #xfactor #xfactorcelebrity pic.twitter.com/c7fPMCI9i5 — Ellie Jackson (@ellenamjackson) November 9, 2019

And bandmate Samira Mighty said: “This experience has been absolutely amazing, from the villa and now on stage in front of Simon Cowell. We’re not going to stop.”

Cowell later told the group there was a chance they could be back in the final saying he had made a last-minute decision that “whoever is the most popular loser (will go) into the final”.

Well, we certainly lost a LOT of love tonight as we bid farewell to these four. But with @simoncowell's last minute twist, will they be back for the Final? 💔 #XFactorCelebrity #XFactor pic.twitter.com/76Oa4rmjkD — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 9, 2019

The night also saw performances from footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones, reality TV star Megan McKenna and professional quizzer Jenny Ryan.

Walsh told McKenna: “You tick all the boxes” following her performance on the ITV show.

PA Media