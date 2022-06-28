Marlay Park gigs: Here’s what you need to know Guns N' Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers concerts

After a two-year hiatus, a total of 120,000 music fans will descend on Rathfarnham’s Marlay Park as a trio of sold-out headline acts take to the stage in a blistering summer for live music.

For many, this will be the culmination of a three-year wait to use tickets they first purchased back in 2019 and it promises to be an affair to remember for attendees.

Things kicked off with Green Day last night, Guns N’ Roses follow today and Red Hot Chili Peppers play on Wednesday. Next month also sees the return of the popular Longitude on July 1-3, boasting one of its strongest line-up's to date as a further 40,000 fans attend the event.

Here’s what attendees need to know for the forthcoming concerts:

Traffic

MCD say to leave at least two hours to travel two and from the southside venue. Due to increased security and traffic measures, ticket-holders should leave ample time to get to the destination. No overnight queueing will be allowed. Use public transport if possible as traffic and parking delays are inevitable. Arrange your transport in advance. There is limited parking in Marlay Park but it must be booked in advance for a €25 fee until sold-out.

Tickets and entry

To avoid delays at entry points, people are advised to download, print or save their tickets before arriving at the concert. Everyone will be subject to a search at the venue and there will be a strict no alcohol policy in place on all transport and private buses going to the venue. An Garda Siochána reserve the right to refuse entry to anyone deemed to be under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. People can bring empty, re-usable bottles into the venue with free drinking water points inside. All under 16’s must be accompanied at all times by an adult. Gates will open at 4pm and shows will start at 5pm. Entry will open at an earlier time for Longitude at 1.30pm. Ticket collection and guest-list facilities will be located at the Grange Road and College Road entrances.

Prohibited Items

No backpacks, large handbags or bags over A4 size are permitted. Other banned items include garden furniture, deckchairs, fold-up chairs, umbrellas, selfie-sticks, flares or laser pens.

Public Transport

Marathon coaches will operate a shuttle bus as well as a park-and-ride service from Dundrum Town Centre. Tickets should be bought in advance from them. They are also operating a service from Custom House Quay. A number of national and regional operators are providing a service to the Marlay Park concerts and will park within the grounds of the venue.

Promoters MCD say they are “thrilled to be back after two years, having been acknowledged as one of the most severely impacted sectors due to Covid.”