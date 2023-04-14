Mark Sheehan profile: From The Liberties to LA, music drove him with a passion

He was the boy from The Liberties who always dreamed that his passion for music would see him on the big stage.

Mark Sheehan once spoke passionately about how music ‘saved his life’ and propelled him to bigger and better things.

He grew up in a modest house on James Street during one of Ireland’s darkest economic periods and went on to become one of Ireland’s most successful musicians as the co-founder and lead guitarist of The Script.

"This is going to sound like a f**king cliché, but music has saved my life, because every time I felt like I’d nothing – at my darkest moments – I was writing songs about that,” he said.

Even at age 12 it seemed that Sheehan was committed to pursuing music and in childhood friend Danny O’Donoghue, he had found a kindred spirit.

Sheehan found solace in the newly-emerging hip hop genre from watching the American TV music station MTV. At age 17 he was teaching hip hop dancing at the former Digges Lane performing arts school whose alumni include fellow Dubliner Colin Farrell.

“At that time, MTV only came on in Dublin after midnight, it was the fuzzy channel, and for my generation black culture was just a wave through us all. It wasn’t about gangs and guns; it was fashion and fun, singing and dancing,” he said.

The two young Dubliners experimented with various musical projects including pop band My Town in the 1990s, and a stint in Los Angeles, before settling into the band that would become The Script with drummer Glen Power.

As the trio wrote a range of powerful, emotive songs which were soon to bother the charts, they spent time in London and Dublin working on their craft.

Success followed in 2008 with their debut album The Script reaching number one in the UK and Ireland, helped by the popularity of singles such as Breakeven.

But heartache was not far away for Sheehan whose parents Gerard and Rachel died when he was relatively young.

The death of his father, he later sai,d left him unable to shed a tear for decades and was the inspiration about the song he co-wrote with O’Donoghue about loss called “If You Could See Me Now.”

“My dad passed away when I was 14 and my mum died in 2006,” he said several years ago.

“We signed our record deal in America then moved home to record the album because she had a stroke.

"She was in hospital for 10 months and that is what brought me back to Dublin.”

He added: "She heard some songs but she didn't get to hear everything. She felt if you were doing a show that people came to watch, then that was a success.

"She taught me not to gauge my success on money. I know you have to keep the lights on but in general we do everything because of passion and our love for music.

"So in her eyes I was always successful because I was following my dreams."

Sheehan found happiness with a Texan named Reena whom he met while working on music in a recording studio. The couple married when he was 25, lived in America, and went on to have three children together.

"I was producing and working in different studios and she was a studio session singer and backing singer. "And we just kind of clicked in the usual way you do."

Meanwhile The Script were achieving huge fame, releasing six studio albums, picking up awards and touring the globe.

They have now sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, while their music has featured on a number of popular TV shows, including EastEnders, Made in Chelsea and the US comedy-drama 90210.

But following a homecoming gig at the former O2 arena in Dublin in 2013, Mark revealed that the music business can be tough.

“It would be naive to think everything we do smells of roses.

“We write a lot of songs and people only hear your hits, not your misses.

“When we put these albums together we can only think of them in a way that they feel good to play and good for us to listen to. And the latest album has gone so well,” he said.

And last year, as the music industry dusted itself off following the Covid pandemic, fans were concerned to see that Sheehan was missing from The Script’s greatest hits tour of the US.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World last May, singer Danny O'Donoghue said that his friend had taken time out for family commitments.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that 'if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it'.

"He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us.”

The band were due to support Pink! on her upcoming European tour, starting in Bolton on June 7.

But fans were stunned this evening when the band's official social media accounts confirmed the tragic news about the guitarist’s death, at the age of 46.

A short message accompanied by a photo of Sheehan said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

O’Donoghue once spoke about the “f**kin magic” that happened when the three members of The Script all got back in the same room together.

Sheehan’s death will be mourned by music fans around the globe who flocked to social media this evening to pass on their memories and deepest sympathies.