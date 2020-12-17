Mark Hamill and Nicola Coughlan among line up for The Den Christmas Special

Ray D’Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag pictured on the set of The Den which returned to RTE television. Picture Andres Poveda

Hollywood legend Mark Hamill, Nicola Coughlan and Mundy will join a star-studded Den Christmas Special.

Zig and Zag have also teamed up with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra for a special festive recording of the show, which is set to air on Sunday evening.

Although RTÉ has kept most of the details under wraps, it is speculated that they will perform Zig and Zag’s latest song.

The puppet duo recently released a reboot of their classic 1990 Christmas number one charity single for its 30th anniversary, giving it a modern makeover to raise money for the Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland and Cancer Fund for Children.

The single, which was produced by Ray D’Arcy, features raps from both Zig and Zag and Dustin the Turkey, while Mr. Spring and DJ Mek also feature on the highly anticipated track.

There’s also brand new artwork by award-winning illustrator Chris Judge and fans of The Den who sent in hundreds of videos supplying vocals for the chorus.

Fans of the musical duo can donate to download the song on the Childhood Cancer Foundation’s official website, with proceeds going towards helping children with cancer and their families through support like play services on St John’s Day Unit in Crumlin Children's Hospital and the Daisy Lodge in County Mayo.

RTÉ has also promised a few other surprise guests, but the details of those are being kept firmly under wraps until the big day.

The Den will air this Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One

Online Editors