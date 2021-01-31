Marcel Somerville reveals baby news: He’s everything we could have wished for

Love Island star Marcel Somerville says his “heart is blown” after becoming a father for the first time.

Somerville posted a snap of Roman, who was born on Saturday night, on Instagram.

He said the baby boy is “literally the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”.

And he said of his fiancee Rebecca Vieira: “She has spent the last two days in labour and I don’t know where she got the strength from… I could not be prouder of my future wife.

“I adore you mama!… You’re my Wonder Woman!

“We did it mama and he’s everything we could have wished for.

“Thank you for carrying him and bringing him into the world!

“I’m so emotional right now but this has blown my mind. This little boy is everything.”

The former Blazin Squad star previously spoke about his excitement at becoming a father, saying of his fiancee: “This one brings me nothing but joy everyday and now she’s carry another bundle of it!!!”

Somerville appeared on Love Island in 2015.

