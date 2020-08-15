Marcel Somerville engaged to Rebecca Vieira after proposing at gender reveal

Love Island star Marcel Somerville is engaged to girlfriend Rebecca Vieira, after proposing at the gender reveal party for their baby.

Vieira announced the news on Instagram while also confirming they are expecting a son.

Sharing a video of her ring, she wrote: “Issa boy and issa wife.”

Throughout the day she had been sharing her excitement about finding out the gender of their unborn child, posting videos of the blue and pink balloons and gifts at the party.

The Blazin Squad singer spoke about his excitement at becoming a father earlier this week, when he wrote on Instagram: “This one brings me nothing but joy everyday and now she’s carry another bundle of it!!!

“It appears that you guys are split on what we’re having but boy or girl either way I’ll be happy! We’ll keep you posted over the weekend the outcome! @rebeccavieirax your a game changer mama… best GF in the world.”

PA Media