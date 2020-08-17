| 15.2°C Dublin

Man about town: The story of Jay Bourke, one of the most influential players on the Dublin social scene for 25 years

The businessman is back in the news after ‘embarrassing’ footage emerged from the Berlin D2 bar in the capital at the weekend

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Born into a background of privilege and wealth, entrepreneur Jay Bourke (54) always seemed destined to leave an impression. 

Once hailed as Ireland’s answer to Alan Sugar, he’s been involved in a dizzying array of pubs, venues, restaurants and club events over the years. But few have stood the test of time.

A native of Dalkey, Jay, aka Jonathan Paget Bourke, was the son of a retired Dublin banker John Paget Bourke while his mother’s parents were German industrialists. His grandfather was a judge named Sir Paget John Bourke.