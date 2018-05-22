Wondering what to do this weekend other than chasing sun in a beer garden? Here are five outdoor events to help you make the most of the weekend sun, from an adult-friendly electronic music festival to a family friendly beach-based watersports festival...

Make the most of the weekend heatwave with these 5 outdoor events

Battle for the Bay Flying without wings: Jalou Langeree current world champion kitesurfer on Dollymount strand as part of the Battle for the Bay watersport festival Photo: Gerry Mooney Pure Magic Battle for the Bay is a free two-day festival welcomes kitesurfers, sup riders, wakeboarders, landyacht sailors, vollyball players, extreme sport lovers and interested spectators to Dollymount Beach, Clontarf in Dublin on Saturday and Sunday.

It will play host to the first leg of the Irish Kitesurfing Association (IKSA) tour and there will be experts in various watersports on hand to give demos. You can learn how to surf, play vollyball or take it easy and listen to the music provided by bands and DJs all day long. There will be a food village plus funair attractions, a kids' zone and Biodiversity Village where kids can explore hte wildlife of Dublin Bay. By night there will be parties at local partner venues and in the city centre.

Last year it drew more than 65,000 visitors and given the sun will shine this weekend there may be an even bigger crowd. Don't forget your togs and sunscreen. Lots and lots of sunscreen. Free entry from 10am to 6pm. battleforthebay.com

Life Festival Fatboy Slim (Yui Mok/PA) Running from Friday to Sunday, Life Festival returns with a line-up of the world's leading electronic artists including Fatboy Slim, Armand Van Helden, Adam Beyer & Joseph Capriati B2B, Jeff Mills and more.

It's a camping-based weekend with workshops, traditional arts, and performances in the beautiful surroundings of Belvedere House in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Tickets at €159 each plus fees are running low so snap yours up HERE

Waterford Garden Trail & Mallow Home & Garden Festival and Exhibition Curraghmore House & Gardens Anyone interested in gardening or the flora and fauna of Ireland will enjoy these two outdoor festivals.

Waterford Garden Trail caters for both novice and experienced gardeners and includes gardens of the great old houses as well as garden centre. There are 15 different attractions across the county including Curraghmore House and gardens, Ballyin Gardens and Dromona House and Gardens. For more info check out: visitwaterford.com Tickets are €5-€15 Mallow Home & Garden Festival and Exhibition runs from Friday to Sunday at Cork Racecourse in Mallow. It offers a unique collection of mature gardens, each created by an Irish designer and tended throughout the year by a team of expert gardeners. You can also check out jacuzzi's, hot tubs, outdoor furniture etc. There will also be a Pet Show for animal lovers.

For more info check out www.exhibitionsireland.ie

The Spartan Race This photo taken on September 10, 2017 shows people crawling through a muddy puddle during the Spartan Race, a race through an obstacle course, in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province STR/AFP/Getty Images On Sunday, if you're feeling energetic, this world famous obstacle course, which usually takes place in the UK, is happening Ireland for the first time, at Punchestown Racecourse, Naas, Co Kildare. There are a variety of race classes available on the day, with a kid’s race, and Sprint and Super versions of the race, as well as competitive level and elite level heats to determine the best races to take part in.

Organisers say to expect "sprints over the flats, some testing trails, a lot of climbing, crawling and a whole load of mud". Sounds like incredible fun. Tickets are €52-€120. For more info check out spartan.com Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival Trainer Aidan O’Brien with Ryan Moore and Winter after their success in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile If you prefer to get your pulse racing over other people's exertions, there's always a spot of horseracing, which is infinitely more enjoyable when there's a sliver of sun. The Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival runs at The Curragh on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday there's the first Irish Classic of the seasons with the Tattersalls Irish 2000 guineas. Elsewhere on the card are the Cold Move Marble Hill Stakes, the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes and the Lanwades Stud Stakes. Meanwhile on the Sunday, the big draw is the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas, which sees Europe’s best fillies face off against each other, as well as the Tattersalls Gold Cup. After the racing there will be live music in the Champion's Terrace restaurant. Tickets €12-€20. Check out www.curragh.ie for more info.

Online Editors