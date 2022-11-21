Maisie Smith on relationship with Max George: I feel like I’m in a movie

Soap actress Maisie Smith has said her relationship with The Wanted’s Max George makes her feel like she is “in a movie”.

The celebrity couple first met when they both competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, but they have revealed that romantic sparks only began to fly earlier this year.

In a new interview with Hello! magazine, the pair have opened up about how their connection developed and their plans for the future together for the first time.

Smith, 21, told the outlet that it was not until the dance competition’s live arena tour in January this year that a close friendship started to form between them.

“When I’d speak to my mum, I’d always bring Max up, he was one of my closest friends, but there was never anything more”, the EastEnders star said.

She said their friendship went from strength to strength thanks to a second Strictly tour, which kicked off in June, and they finally felt romantic sparks when a group of cast and crew went on a post-tour holiday to Portugal’s Algarve.

Singer George, 34, recalled: “Towards the end of the holiday, I could feel I was looking at her differently.

“I thought ‘What’s happening here?’ I was pretty nervous to see if it was reciprocated.”

Reflecting on their first kiss, he added: “The moment I first kissed Mais, that was mental”, to which she agreed there were instant “fireworks”.

The couple now appear smitten with one another, with Smith saying: “When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I’m in a movie.

“It’s every girl’s dream and I’ve found it in Max.”

George added that he feels becoming her boyfriend is the “best thing I’ve ever done”.

The couple also said that despite their 13-year age gap raising some questions, it does not bother them.

Smith said she has never noticed the difference as she feels they are “so like-minded” while George agreed that it never enters his mind, adding: “Mais has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

The pair currently live together but are often travelling the country with Smith touring with Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, where she stars as Fran.

They revealed they plan to get a place together and have a base in London and potentially one in Manchester as well.

Smith added: “With my job I’ve had for the last 20-ish years, I haven’t travelled very much, so it will be lovely to get to travel the world with my bestie.”

The actress came runner-up on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing while singer George was eliminated during the fourth week.