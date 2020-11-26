| 5.5°C Dublin

Magical worlds and a troubled life: The controversial legacy of Toy Show inspiration Roald Dahl

As the nation gets ready for RTÉ ‘s annual festive juggernaut, we look back at the life and legacy of the much-loved children’s author

Isabella Douglas (4) from Meath is pictured with Ryan Tubridy on the Roald Dahl-themed set of tonight's 'Late Late Toy Show'. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Andres Poveda

Tanya Sweeney

Roald Dahl may have died 30 years ago, but it’s safe to say that if any children’s author is worthy of a Late Late Toy Show special in 2020, it’s him.

Viewers, both young and old, rejoiced when it was announced yesterday that The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl is the theme for this year’s RTÉ juggernaut. And what a wonderful world it’s likely to be. Characters from Dahl’s much-loved bestsellers, from Willy Wonka and Matilda to The BFG and Fantastic Mr Fox, are sure to feature heavily in the three-hour extravaganza. Even Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris was moved to enthuse on Twitter: “Brilliant! Grew up loving his books and the gift of reading!”

Ryan Tubridy noted on his RTÉ Radio 1 show yesterday that 2020 is the perfect year to pay tribute to the British stalwart.

