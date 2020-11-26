Magical worlds and a troubled life: The controversial legacy of Toy Show inspiration Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl may have died 30 years ago, but it’s safe to say that if any children’s author is worthy of a Late Late Toy Show special in 2020, it’s him.

Viewers, both young and old, rejoiced when it was announced yesterday that The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl is the theme for this year’s RTÉ juggernaut. And what a wonderful world it’s likely to be. Characters from Dahl’s much-loved bestsellers, from Willy Wonka and Matilda to The BFG and Fantastic Mr Fox, are sure to feature heavily in the three-hour extravaganza. Even Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris was moved to enthuse on Twitter: “Brilliant! Grew up loving his books and the gift of reading!”

Ryan Tubridy noted on his RTÉ Radio 1 show yesterday that 2020 is the perfect year to pay tribute to the British stalwart.

“This year, more than any year, requires confronting a little darkness, even for children,” he said. “[Dahl’s books] are often about redemption and how kindness wins and good children get rewarded. There are baddies in life — we confront the baddies and we will, and that’s the whole point in this.”

Roald Dahl has never really gone away — in 2019, according to official library figures, his 1982 classic The BFG was the third most borrowed book in 2019 (and the fifth in 2017). James & The Giant Peach was the 10th most borrowed book in Irish libraries in 2018, according to PLR Ireland.

“Roald Dahl is definitely one of our biggest bestsellers — it’s a real rite of passage, with parents enjoying introducing their kids to the characters,” reveals Trish Hennessy, owner of Halfway Up The Stairs, a children’s bookshop in Greystones, Wicklow (halfwayupthestairs.ie). “There’s a real nostalgia that adults feel reading the books, and kids love the dark humour in them.”

Noelle Kinsella (5) from Carlow will join Ryan Tubridy for the opening number of the 'Late Late Toy Show'. Photo: Andres Poveda

Noelle Kinsella (5) from Carlow will join Ryan Tubridy for the opening number of the 'Late Late Toy Show'. Photo: Andres Poveda

According to Jenny Murray, deputy CEO of Children’s Books Ireland (childrensbooksireland.ie), readers have delighted in his invented words, and phrases — apparently, Dahl came up with over 500 new words in his books, from scrumdiddlyumptious to frobscottle.

“The majority of these books mark the young readers becoming independent — it’s the age-range he happened to write in, and Dahl’s books will often be the first that they remember reading on their own,” she observes. “He really remembers being a child, as the best authors and illustrators do. He recognised that kids like to be scared and disgusted — children love those elements.

In many of Dahl’s books, the adults are morally ambiguous and irresponsible, with saving the day and putting the world to rights often down to the story’s young heroes.

“Children’s lives are not always sunshine and roses, and Dahl knew that,” Murray recalls. “He never shied away from that cruelty, and he knew there was no point on offering them just happy stories.”

Pádraic Whye, director of the MPhil in Childrens’ Literature at Trinity College Dublin’s School of English, also makes note of Dahl’s inimitable writing style.

Children's author Roald Dahl

Children's author Roald Dahl

“Lots of critics will talk of his literary techniques, and his inventive playfulness with language,” he notes. “He has explicitly said that he’s on the side of the child, and he writes of life in the world exactly as a child might see it.

“Even if you take the name ‘Willy Wonka’, where one letter could make those two words mean something else, he’s doing that deliberately,” Whyte adds. “He knew what he could get away with — it’s always on the subversive side, but never completely crosses the line into vulgarity.”

Yet anyone undertaking a refresher course in Roald Dahl after time away from his 20-odd children’s titles may be slightly surprised to note a dark side to both Dahl’s life and his work in among the everlasting gobstoppers, snozzcumbers and giant peaches.

Paradoxically, many of his greatest hits were inspired by his privileged, if unhappy, childhood.

Having lost his older sister and father by the time he was three years old, Dahl was sent off to boarding school aged just nine. The first volume of his memoirs, Boy, recalls the headmaster’s penchant for canings so vicious that they drew blood.

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory was created as the chocolate maker Cadbury’s used to taste-test their bars at Dahl’s prep school. The youngster would dream that he might meet Mr Cadbury and invent a new chocolate bar for him. The foxes’ home in Fantastic Mr Fox was inspired by a huge tree, which grew outside Dahl’s home in the village of Great Missenden, in England.

Dahl’s adulthood was even more eventful. As a young RAF pilot in World War Two, Dahl came close to dying. Invalided out after crash-landing in the Western desert, he spent the rest of the war in the US, seducing heiresses and wealthy widows as an MI6 spy. Later, as fate would have it, he worked with James Bond author Ian Fleming, on both the Bond film You Only Live Twice, and the big-screen adaptation of Fleming’s story Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Dahl’s first marriage, to the actress Patricia Neal, was pockmarked with tragedy and belied the whimsy in his tales. The couple lost their eldest daughter to illness, and their only son was left brain-damaged by a traffic accident. A few years later, Neal herself suffered a series of strokes.

Dahl’s anti-Semitic views were well-known during his lifetime. In 1983, he announced in the New Statesman that Hitler had his reasons for exterminating six million men, women and children. “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity”, he wrote.

Look even closer, and you’re likely to find offensive material in among Dahl’s best-known works: in Revolting Rhymes, Cinderella is described as a ‘dirty slut’. It has also been well documented that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Oompa Loompas were originally depicted as “small black pygmies” in the book’s first edition.

And yet, despite these abhorrent beliefs and depictions, Dahl has managed to avoid a retrospective reappraising/criticism of his work, much unlike other children’s authors such as Enid Blyton and, more recently, JK Rowling.

The forthcoming adaptation of The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, recently came under fire for the film’s portrayal of limb impairment, prompting Hathaway to apologise to differently-abled people for the ’pain caused’ by the movie.

Anne Hathaway in forthcoming movie 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway in forthcoming movie 'The Witches'

Still, Dahl remains pretty much universally adored as an author and has yet to be ‘cancelled’. “There are lots of reasons for that,” Whyte notes. “He is no longer alive, while someone like JK Rowling is seen as a living figure who is still influencing people through social media. Dahl’s remarks are historical and can’t be changed, while Rowling is still impacting on real-life experiences.”

As to whether tonight’s Late Late Toy Show will spark a surge in interest in all things Dahl, Susan Murray, marketing manager at Dubray Books (dubraybooks.ie) notes: “We do expect a surge of interest, but to be fair, the interest has never gone away. The books are so timeless — he speaks so directly to children in a way, about life and the issues that children can relate to. And he never sugar coats things for them. His baddies are the worst you can ever imagine, but he writes about them in such a light-hearted, humorous way that he gets away with it. Not many authors can do that.”

‘The Late Late Toy Show’ is on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm