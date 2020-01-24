Colin Farrell has revealed he has been issued with an exclusive "black card" by fast food chain Abrakebabra that allows him to eat there free of charge.

Magic: Farrell 'has card to get free food for two at Abrakebabra'

The star appeared on US talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', where the host said: "The last time you were here we had a conversation about a restaurant that you love. What's it called again?"

The 43-year-old joked: "How could you forget such a name? Abrakebabra."

Kimmel replied: "I will never forget it again."

