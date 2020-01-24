Magic: Colin Farrell 'has card to get free food for two at Abrakebabra'
Colin Farrell has revealed he has been issued with an exclusive "black card" by fast food chain Abrakebabra that allows him to eat there free of charge.
The star appeared on US talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', where the host said: "The last time you were here we had a conversation about a restaurant that you love. What's it called again?"
The 43-year-old joked: "How could you forget such a name? Abrakebabra."
Kimmel replied: "I will never forget it again."
The actor said he had been given a gold card, but then got a call to say they had printed a black card for him.
"No one has a black card. The gold card, I could feed myself for free. The black card, I can feed two of us, anyone I want," he said.
He added he was so busy preparing for his role as 'The Penguin' in Batman that he "had no time to eat".
Farrell also said he had taken a DNA test and found out he was 98.7pc Irish, and 1.3pc Central European.
