Maggie Fox, Shameless and Coronation Street star, dies after ‘sudden accident’

Coronation Street and Shameless star Maggie Fox has died after a “sudden accident”.

Fox’s comedy partner Sue Ryding announced the news, saying she is in “a state of shock”.

She wrote on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService. Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her.”

She added: “Consequently the Spring Tour of Chateau Ghoul has been cancelled. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.”

Details of the accident are currently unknown.

Fox played two roles in Coronation Street during her 40-year-long career, as Ruth Audsley in 2001 and Judge Travers in 2010.

She was best known as Bilson in the ITV period drama The Forsyte Saga and she also performed in Radio 4 sketch show Lip Service, which she co-wrote Ryding. The pair were scheduled to go on a nationwide tour this week.