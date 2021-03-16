Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson says she suffered ‘devastating’ miscarriage

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has revealed that she suffered a “devastating” miscarriage earlier this year.

The reality TV personality, who is engaged to personal trainer Ryan Libbey, announced the news on Instagram in the hope her story will help other women cope with losing a child.

Thompson’s lengthy post was accompanied by a picture of herself with a baby bump and a second image of a positive pregnancy test.

The 30-year-old had not yet announced her pregnancy to fans.

She wrote: “I don’t know why I feel the need to keep justifying this post, I definitely don’t, I think I’m a bit scared because it’s so raw and slightly out of my comfort zone.

“I guess it’s also because there is no easy way to say it, nor any way to sugar coat it, but earlier this year we lost our baby and it was HARD.

“I had no idea that it was possible to love someone that I’d never met quite SO MUCH.

“From the moment I saw the lines on the pregnancy test I started to build an emotional connection and my whole world changed, and for that to be taken away was devastating.”

Ryan Libbey (David Jensen/PA)

Ryan Libbey (David Jensen/PA)

Addressing other women who had also miscarried, he added: “This whole business of fertility can be a ROUGH and OVERWHELMING RIDE – if you know, you know, but you are NOT and WILL NEVER BE alone.⁣”

Thompson has appeared in Made In Chelsea since its first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters.

She also shared her experience of talking to friends and family about her miscarriage and how that had helped her.

She added: “Having opened up to a few friends I realised that there are quite a few others who have gone through something similar.

“I found it very comforting to talk to them about their experiences of loss and grief, and I also found it incredibly comforting to learn that there isn’t really much you can do to prevent it from happening.

“I don’t feel any guilt or blame for what happened to me. It just wasn’t meant to be, and hopefully, it will create space for something beautiful in the future.⁣”

Thompson signed off by sharing resources for others who has a lost a child.

Libbey joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple got engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

