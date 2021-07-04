Made In Chelsea’s Frankie Gaff shares baby news

Made In Chelsea star Frankie Gaff has revealed she is pregnant with her first child

The reality star, 27, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and partner Jamie Dickerson holding up a sonogram picture.

She wrote: “Soon to be party of three. Excited, nervous and everything in between.”

Gaff joined the E4 show in 2016 and started a relationship with series regular Jamie Laing.

The TV star and Dickerson are currently renovating a house together and share frequent updates on their progress on Instagram.

Gaff is not the only Made In Chelsea star who is currently expecting.

Castmember Louise Thompson is also pregnant with her first child with fiance Ryan Libbey, while Binky Felstead recently welcomed her second baby.