Luther fans vow to avoid night buses after scary murder plot

Luther fans have vowed to avoid public transport after a horrifying scene in the new series of the show.

Luther fans have vowed to avoid public transport after a horrifying scene in the new series of the show.

The hit crime drama returned to BBC One for a fifth series on Tuesday night, with detective John Luther (Idris Elba) on the trail of a killer.

One terrifying scene saw a woman murdered on the top level of a bus by someone in a clown mask.

Fans said they expected to have nightmares after the creepy scenes, and insisted they would be steering clear of buses from now on.

“Never ever ever sitting on the top deck of a bus ever again!” one viewer said on Twitter, while another posted: “I am scared to go to sleep tonight .. bloody bus scene has me all jittery.”

Never ever ever sitting on the top deck of a bus ever again! #Luther — KeeptheBeachyHeadLig (@KeeptheStripes) January 1, 2019

@bbcluther #luther I am scared to go to sleep tonight .. bloody bus scene has me all jittery — punk mum (@punkmum) January 1, 2019

“So I’m never going out at night alone, getting on a bus, looking through a window or going into woods ever again. In fact I think I’ll just sleep in a police station,” quipped another.

So I’m never going out at night alone, getting on a bus, looking through a window or going into woods ever again. In fact I think I’ll just sleep in a police station #Luther #Alice #Luther bus — Marlon king (@Marlonk75814824) January 1, 2019

One person said: “@Uber are about to make a fortune – no one is ever getting the @TfL night bus after that episode of #Luther #nevergoingoutagain.”

@Uber are about to make a fortune - no one is ever getting the @TfL night bus after that episode of #Luther #nevergoingoutagain — Kathryn Hopkinson (@kmhopkinson) January 1, 2019

One person predicted they would have “nightmares for weeks”.

I'm gonna be having nightmares for weeks #luther 😬🙈😩 — Gill B (@gill8879) January 1, 2019

And another joked: “Doors locked, windows locked, knife, gun, axe, sword, bazooka under my bed!!!

Am I safe to sleep now after watching #Luther.”

Doors locked, windows locked, knife, gun, axe, sword, bazooka under my bed!!! Am I safe to sleep now after watching #Luther @bbcluther — Lee Ellis (@Big_Ginge82) January 1, 2019

Fans of the show have waited since the end of 2015 for Luther to make a comeback.

The new series continues on BBC One.

Press Association