Lunch with Dame Joan Collins on offer in auction to aid the NHS

Lunch with Dame Joan Collins and drinks with Jools Holland are among the prizes going under the hammer at an auction to benefit the NHS.

Bonhams is conducting a not-for-profit digital auction with pledges from some of the country’s leading actors, musicians and artists.

Money raised will go towards the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, organisers said.

Among the prizes up for grabs include lunch at Claridge’s with Dame Joan, her husband Percy Gibson and actor Christopher Biggins.

Holland will invite a lucky fan for drinks behind the scenes at one of his shows, while artworks by Anish Kapoor, Julian Opie, and The Connor Brothers are also up for grabs, as is a visit to Grayson Perry’s studio.

Jeremy Paxman is inviting two families to have a round of University Challenge, and there is the “ultimate” Call The Midwife experience on offer.

Up to four people will visit the set of the popular BBC period drama and go through hair and make-up before playing a walk-on role.

This will be followed by lunch or tea with the cast.

Patrick Masson, Bonhams managing director for the UK and Europe, said: “The NHS staff and volunteers are heroes to us all.

“We at Bonhams are honoured to host this initiative and to donate the skills we have at our auction house to support those who are working so hard for us on the front line.”

The auction will be hosted at bonhams.com and run for three weeks from 9am on April 8 until April 29. More information is available at bonhams.com/theblueauction.

PA Media