| 11.3°C Dublin

Lulu, Minnie Driver and Darcey Bussell among stars attending ballet gala

The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Minnie Driver and Lulu (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Minnie Driver and Lulu (Yui Mok/PA)

Minnie Driver and Lulu (Yui Mok/PA)

Minnie Driver and Lulu (Yui Mok/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Lulu, Minnie Driver and Dame Darcey Bussell are among the stars who have been pictured attending a charity ballet gala.

The event was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall to raise money for the participating ballet companies, other ballet organisations and a number of charities.

It was organised by former ballerina and Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey.

Dame Darcey Bussell with Carlos Acosta, director of Birmingham Royal Ballet (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Dame Darcey Bussell with Carlos Acosta, director of Birmingham Royal Ballet (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Darcey Bussell with Carlos Acosta, director of Birmingham Royal Ballet (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Darcey Bussell with Carlos Acosta, director of Birmingham Royal Ballet (Yui Mok/PA)

The gala featured performances from companies including Birmingham Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Scottish Ballet and Ballet Black.

In addition to actress Driver and pop star Lulu, Ore Oduba was pictured arriving with his wife Portia.

The television presenter was hosting the gala alongside Dame Darcey.

Ore and Portia Oduba (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Ore and Portia Oduba (Yui Mok/PA)

Ore and Portia Oduba (Yui Mok/PA)

Ore and Portia Oduba (Yui Mok/PA)

The performance will be streamed online on June 18 at 7pm, with tickets costing £20.

Tickets for the live show can be bought at royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2021/british-ballet-charity-gala.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy