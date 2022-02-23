Love Wordle? Here are seven other online cult puzzles that will suck you in

WORDLE has taken the world by storm.

People are agonising over the five-letter teaser every morning or evening, treating each guess as precious as a last breath.

There have been complaints online in recent days that the puzzle has become harder since it was bought by the New York Times, but the newspaper has denied altering the difficulty of the popular daily puzzle.

An aspect many love about Wordle is there’s just one available each day, so it only consumes a finite amount of their day. However, this is also a disappointment to others for the same reason.

So, if you are loving the latest craze but find yourself wanting more, then look no further, Independent.ie has compiled a list of some of the most satisfying, and challenging, puzzles, games and riddles online.

Enjoy!

Quordle

For those who like Wordle but maybe find it a tad easy, step forth Quordle. This is Wordle, but instead of solving one word puzzle, you must do four at once, using the same guess for all four panels. Instead of six goes, though, you have nine, because the creators aren’t overly cruel. This one is tricky but not impossible

Worldle

This is perfect for geography and map enthusiasts. You are presented with the outline of a country or territory and you have six guesses to correctly identify it. If you are incorrect, the game tells you exactly how far in kilometres your guess is from the right answer. Like Wordle, there is only one game per day.

Foclach

This is Wordle as Gaeilge. It has the exact same concept and rules, but it’s in the Irish language. This one will excite those in love with our native tongue or those who have not spoken a word of Irish since the Leaving Cert but wish to brush up on their cúpla focail.

Spelling Bee

This New York Times puzzle has gained a cult following in recent times. Seven letters are provided each day and you have to make as many words out of these letters as possible, with one letter in the centre that must be in all words. This one can take as long as you want it to, with dozens of correct answers possible each day.

GeoGuessr

Full disclosure: this author got absolutely hooked to this one when a bout of Covid meant 10 days’ isolation.

It’s a geolocation game that drops you in a random place on Earth and you have to guess where you are by scrolling and toggling through the Google Earth view. There’s a multiplayer battle royale version that eliminates the person whose guess is furthest away from the correct location each round until one player remains standing. Alternatively, players can just play standard geolocation rounds and are rated on how close they are to the correct co-ordinates. Definitely one that hours can be lost to.

Sudoku

Just because a new kid arrives on the block in the form of Wordle, doesn’t mean the OG that is Sudoku has lost its lustre. Sudoku is still a challenging and fun puzzle to complete, with varying levels of difficulty, depending on how much low-level discomfort you’re willing to endure to feel the burst of satisfaction when it’s completed.

Einstein’s five-houses riddle

Just Google this and follow the instructions. Prepare to melt your mind and spend a few hours driving yourself mad, but in a good way. It’s alleged 98pc of adults cannot complete this puzzle. This is what’s known as a zebra puzzle, a well-known logic puzzle. While it’s known as Einstein’s Riddle, it is likely not created by the brilliant scientist, despite suggestions to the contrary.

Seriously, don’t start this one unless you have a few hours to spare, but the feeling upon completion will be worth the effort.

