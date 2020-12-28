Love Island’s Winter series tops ITV Hub viewing requests

The winter series of Love Island was the most requested programme this year on ITV’s video on demand service, the broadcaster has said.

According to figures provided by the broadcaster, Love Island achieved more than 130 million requests across the ITV Hub.

The series, filmed in South Africa in January and hosted by Laura Whitmore, had 130,487,154 requests this year, ITV said.

Expand Close Laura Whitmore hosted the Winter series of Love Island (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Whitmore hosted the Winter series of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

The ITV2 series was won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, but the summer series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Good Morning Britain, fronted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, is second in a Top 10 list provided by ITV, with 41,697,911 requests.

The channel’s other premiere daytime show, This Morning, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came in third place with 28,199,515 viewing requests.

The most requested drama on the Top 10 list was White House Farm, with 13,184,802 requests and which comes in eighth position on the Top 10 list.

The ITV drama, which aired in January, was based on the real-life murders of five family members at their property in Essex in 1985.

The second series of Liar, starring Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt and Katherine Kelly, was in 10th position on the list with 10,830,271 requests.

The second instalment of Liar focussed on who killed surgeon Andrew Earlham, played by Ioan Gruffudd, after Froggatt’s character, teacher Laura Nielson, accuses him of sexual assault.

Managing director of ITV On Demand, Rufus Radcliffe, said: “2020 has been a milestone year for the ITV Hub, as the platform continues to evolve to satisfy the changing needs of our audiences.

“These viewer requests and average audience figures demonstrate the strong appetite for our content across genres and we look forward to further expanding our offering on the service as we go into 2021.”

ITV’s Top 10 list of the most requested shows on their hub (catch up and simulcast) are:

1. Love Island (series six) – 130,487,154

2. Good Morning Britain (2020) – 41,697,911

3. This Morning (Series 32) – 28,199,515

4. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Series 20) – 25,711,586

5. Love Island: Australia (Series 1) – 19,607,068

6. The Only Way is Essex (series 26) – 16,160,913

7. Lorraine (2020) – 13,825,556

8. White House Farm – 13,184,802

9. Britain’s Got Talent (2020) – 12,942,586

10. Liar (Series 2) – 10,830,271

PA Media