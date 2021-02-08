Love Island’s Theo Campbell becomes father to baby boy

Love Island star Theo Campbell has revealed he has welcomed a baby boy named Aries.

The reality TV contestant, a Team GB runner who took part in the ITV2 show in 2017, said he had kept the news he was going to be a father a secret from most people.

He did not disclose the identity of the baby’s mother.

Sharing a photo of himself in a hospital corridor, carrying the newborn in a car seat, he wrote on Instagram: “Dam, my replacement is here – 21 hours later and he’s here.

“I can’t believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy.

“I only told a few friends and family so for most people will be massive surprise seeing this.

“Over the past 4 years having a private life isn’t really a thing so being able to keep this private has been so nice.

“Massive well done to his mum as-well, the process of having a baby is crazy I literally didn’t have a clue how strong a woman has to be to go through this!

“Aries Campbell 07/02/2021.”

Last year Campbell started legal proceedings over an eye injury he suffered at an Ibiza club.

The TV star says he has been left with severely impaired sight in his right eye after being hit by a cork from a bottle during a champagne spray party at O Beach Ibiza.

He says he suffered a cut eyelid which needed 11 stitches as well as a cornea injury, and has undergone operations in Ibiza and the UK.

Campbell has issued legal action against Ice Mountain Ibiza SL, which runs the club, and its insurers, according to law firm Irwin Mitchell, which is representing him.

