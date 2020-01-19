Love Island’s Sophie sticks up for Connagh after dramatic recoupling

Love Islander Sophie Piper defends Connagh Howard as the contestants deal with the fallout from the recoupling.

Last week, model Connagh picked Sophie – who is the younger sister of Rochelle Humes – to couple up with even though he knew that Connor Durman was keen to stay with her.

The move upset Connor, who admits in Sunday night’s show that things are going to be “awkward” from now on.

“He should have gone about things a different way,” he says in the Beach Hut.

“He should have coupled up with Siannise (Fudge), got to know her, he could have still gotten to know Sophie if he wanted to.



“It’s hard not to be awkward now. It’s going to be a bit hard, but he’s brought that on himself.”

Mike Boateng also weighs in and tells Connagh he could have handled things in another way.

But Sophie steps in and says: “You can’t even say that to him… he’s gone with his gut at the end of the day.

“I feel like you boys shouldn’t be beating him up about it.”

Elsewhere, Jess Gale is still reeling after her twin Eve was dumped from the villa.

She says: “I’m so blessed that all the girls are really nice, all the guys are really nice, it’s just not going to be the same.”

Eve and Jess Gale (Joel Anderson/ITV)

She adds later: “I’ll sleep on it, wake up, it’s a fresh day, got you girls.”

“We’re just like one big twin, now,” Shaughna Phillips assures her.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

PA Media