Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson announce split

The pair came fourth place on the reality show last year, and have recently seen their romance thrust into the spotlight as Nelson takes part in ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Barton-Hanson announced their break-up on Instagram just over a week after admitting to being jealous about seeing Nelson dancing with professional ice skater Vanessa Bauer on the show.

The message, posted on her Instagram story and signed from both of them, read: “It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate.

“We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.”

She wrote that they are “parents first and foremost, to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time”.

In a second post, she added: “In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend, it has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do.”

Barton-Hanson said she will attend Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice to support Nelson and Bauer.

She added: “Only one thing left to say, come on Wes and Vanessa!”

Her post comes after hitting out at Bauer, who she accused of having a “tactical break-up” with her boyfriend on the night of Nelson’s first performance on Dancing On Ice and for not inviting her to watch them train.

She later said she was wrong to publicly attack Bauer, and revealed she was finding it difficult with Nelson’s training.

Barton-Hanson told ITV’s Loose Women that she and Bauer were privately settling their issues.

'I hold my hands up. I should have just messaged @TheVanessaBauer... I sent her a message last night' - @MeganBHanson is hoping to clear the air with boyfriend Wes' @dancingonice partner soon.

She also told of her upset at being accused of looking “bitter and sour” while in the audience on Nelson’s first appearance in the show.

The couple are the latest of last year’s series of Love Island to end their relationship, following splits from runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops and Georgia Steel and Sam Bird.

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were rumoured to have split last year, but they are still together.

