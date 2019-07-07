Love Island’s Maura makes move on Curtis before Craig David DJ set

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has opened up to Curtis Pritchard about having feelings for him.

Maura has had a soft spot for the dancer since early in the series but kept her distance because he was coupled up with Amy Hart.

With that romance hitting the rocks, Maura has made her move.

She started by asking Curtis to teach her the cha-cha and then later pulled him aside for a private chat.

“This is very awkward for me,” Maura said, warning Curtis she might shock him.

“I just wanted to let you know that I do have feelings for you,” she said.

Smiling, Curtis told Maura he found her “very attractive” and he had once sent a message to her on Instagram – which went unanswered.

He said he would not be doing anything in front of Amy as he had too much respect for her.

Curtis added: “But I am single and who knows what the future holds?”

The pair’s chat did not go unnoticed by Amy, who frowned as she recalled Curtis had once sent a message to Maura.

Earlier, Amy said it was tough having to see someone every day after breaking up with them.

“I’m going to have to see him cracking on with someone else, which is going to kill me,” she said.

Thank you @CraigDavid for making all of our Islanders' dreams come true! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ppiw7IKAh9 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2019

The Islanders were able to unwind from all the drama when they were treated to a private set from DJ Craig David.

The musician made a surprise appearance at the villa.

“I love Craig David – I wish he was a bombshell,” gushed Anna Vakili.

Anton Danyluk was particularly emotional, saying: “Wow, wow, wow. I nearly just cried.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

Press Association