Love Island’s Maura Higgins lands presenting job on This Morning

Love Island star Maura Higgins has said she is “getting the flutters” after landing a presenting job on This Morning.

The Irish grid girl, who came fourth on the ITV2 dating show with partner Curtis Pritchard, will host her own phone-in on the ITV daytime show, where she will be providing viewers with advice.

She will also front a new strand called Maura Than Meets The Eye, a series of short films which will see the star take on various challenges up and down the country.

Higgins said: “I’m getting the flutters about joining This Morning. I can’t believe it. It’s beyond my wildest dreams!

“I’ve grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the whole team. Mad to think I’m now part of that iconic family! Can’t wait to crack on.”

Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning, said: “This Morning has a history of developing the careers of reality stars with Rylan, Vicky Pattison, Ferne McCann and Toff all getting their first TV presenting jobs on the show following their reality stints.

“Maura was the stand out star of this year’s villa antics with her straight-talking opinionated views and we’re delighted she now joins a long list of successful reality stars presenting on This Morning.”

Higgins will make her first appearance on the ITV show on August 5 at 10.30am when she will join Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the sofa.

PA Media