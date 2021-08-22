Love Island’s Liberty says she will ‘always be friends’ with Jake

Liberty Poole said she will “always be friends” with Jake Cornish after the pair’s Love Island split.

The couple appeared together for a joint interview on Love Island: Aftersun after quitting the show just days before the final.

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Jake told host Laura Whitmore: “It was mint, you couldn’t fault it, the first three weeks everything was fun, it was wicked, there is not much more to say, it was good craic.

Liberty added: “As soon as I met Jake we just instantly clicked and it went from strength to strength in the first few weeks.

“I think we were in our honeymoon phase and I wouldn’t change anything because it’s worked out the way it’s meant to.

“Everything was perfect, but you have to overcome challenges and unfortunately we weren’t able to.”

Asked about accusations he was playing a game, Jake said: “I’ve just got to laugh. If I was playing a game I would still be in there, that is what got to me the most, that he’s fake and not genuine.”

Liberty added: “What Jake and me had to begin with was genuine, we dealt with things differently.”

Jake and Liberty have decided to leave the villa 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5o6rLWu2hf — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 20, 2021

The former couple were also shown footage of Liberty’s conversation with Faye Winter when she broke down with tears and said she did not want to be with someone who did not want to be with her.

Jake said he was seeing it for the first time and appeared to be holding back tears as he said: “It’s not nice to see especially because that’s because of me.”

Reflecting on her decision to leave, Liberty said: “It was so hard, I do still care about Jake and I did really love him but if you’re not happy you’ve got to put your feelings first. It was a hard decision, it wasn’t easy.”

She added: “We are definitely always going to be friends, we have the same banter and we get on really well but when it comes to a relationship, we just communicated differently and that is why it ended the way it did.

The Love Island final is on ITV2 at 9pm.