Love Island’s Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel appear to split up

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel appear to have split up after six months of dating.

The couple met last year on the ITV2 reality TV show and finished third, behind eventual winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

On Thursday, make-up artist Crossley appeared to reveal she and sports presenter Denzel were no longer together.

Alongside a selfie of her and Denzel, she wrote: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.

“Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.”

Denzel commented on the post with a sad face emoji.

Love Island has become one of the biggest shows on television, with millions of people tuning in for the eight week run of couplings, dumpings and drama.

During its latest run which ended in July last year, Love Island became the most watched show ever on ITV2.

Press Association