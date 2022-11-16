Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split three months after leaving the Villa

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have this evening announced the end of their relationship.

The couple, who finished in second place between Ekin-Su and Davide, confirmed the news that they had split.

Luca and Gemma, who is the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen, made their relationship official in August of this year after getting together on the ITV show.

“To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x,” Ms Owen said on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

The couple were forced to deny rumours in recent weeks that they had split and recently holidayed together in Dubai but ultimately went their separate ways in recent days.

Fellow Love Islander Paige Thorne recently hinted that many of the couple’s that emerged from this year’s villa were merely together for work purposes and that their relationships were just for show.

It’s understood the couple did not join their fellow showmates at ITV’s Palooza event on Tuesday night and today confirmed they are no longer an item.

The pair were last pictured together earlier this month at a bonfire.