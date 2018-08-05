Love Island’s class of 2018 set for reunion show

The contestants from this year’s series of dating show Love Island will be getting back together on Sunday for a one-off reunion show.

On Monday Dani Dyer and her partner Jack Fincham were voted the winning couple and split the £50,000 winners’ prize money, at the climax of what was a record-breaking series for ITV2.

The final was the channel’s most-watched programme ever, with an average of 3.6 million viewers tuning in.

Now the programme’s 2018 alumni will be joining presenter Caroline Flack to swap stories of life outside the villa in a one-off special.

The couples who reached the final four have all been very active on social media since returning from their summer of love in Majorca, giving an insight into the bombshells they will be dropping at the reunion. Will their onscreen romance flourish in the outside world?

Dani – daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer – and Jack have said they plan to move in together. The pen salesman has been introducing his girlfriend to his friends and family in Essex.

Jack has posted a picture on his Instagram account of him and Dani going for a meal with his brother and Dani’s friend at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell, a regular celebrity haunt.

Jack previously said he was “so proud” to introduce Dani to his friends when he shared the moment they all met up.

Will the couple elaborate any more on their plans to start house hunting in September, and has Jack convinced Dani to spend some of their winnings on a pet dog?

Love Island’s Megan and Wes have moved in together.

Fellow finalists Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson did not waste any time moving in together, with Wes joining Megan in her flat in Southend, Essex.

Days after the show ended, nuclear systems design engineer Wes shared a video of former stripper Megan opening the door to the couple’s abode writing over the Instagram clip: “Moving into Meg’s gaffffaaaa.”

Wes appears to have a quick turn around in front of him in order to make the reunion show, after he posted a video of himself putting in an appearance at a pool party event back on his and Megan’s old stomping ground of Majorca.

Wes at a pool party back in Majorca.

The reunion show could contain details of the silent disco wrap party that followed the grand final. There may also be a few anecdotes from the preemptive get-together some of the contestants had for Eyal Booker’s birthday party.

Dr Alex George, who has been doing the rounds on breakfast TV programmes This Morning and Sunrise on Sky News, shared a photo of himself at the bash with Jack and Dani as well as the birthday boy and Niall Aslam, who walked from the show after nine days.

Love Island: The Reunion will air tonight on ITV2 at 9.00pm.

Press Association