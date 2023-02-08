Love Island’s Casey ‘crazy’ for new bombshell Claudia

Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman has said “my heart’s going crazy” following the entrance of new bombshell Claudia Fogarty.

The 28-year-year old fashion boutique owner and daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty shocked islanders as she arrived at the South African villa dressed in a red angel outfit with elaborate wings during Tuesday night’s episode of the ITV2 show.

Following Claudia’s entrance, in Wednesday’s programme 26-year-old recruitment consultant Casey admits: “Oh my God, my heart’s going crazy. She’s my type to a T.”

Claudia wastes no time introducing herself to the male islanders and asks: “What’s the vibe? How is everyone couples wise? Are we settled? Are we not?”

Casey’s luck may be about to change with Claudia’s arrival after he recently cut ties with his partner Lana Jenkins as she rekindled her romance with former love interest Ron Hall.

However, it isn’t just Casey who appears to have been flustered by Claudia’s arrival following the notorious heart rate challenge in Tuesday’s show.

The results of the challenge, which sees all the islanders perform sultry routines while dressed in revealing outfits in an attempt to raise the heart rates of the opposite sex, are set to be revealed in Wednesday’s show.

The results of one of the boy’s reaction to Claudia’s arrival and performance comes as a shock as he is coupled up with another girl.

Claudia responds to the news, saying: “Sorry… I’m very flattered.”

Later in the episode Claudia receives a text inviting her to choose two boys to take on a date.

After opting for Casey and semi-pro footballer Tom Clare, who is currently coupled up with Samie Elishi, the three islanders leave the villa to enjoy dates under a pergola with a sea view.

As she sits down for her first date, 23-year-old Tom says: “I think I got the best of both worlds, two very nice views, I can’t complain.”

When asked why she picked him, Claudia, from Blackburn, replies: “The northern charm, you’re very similar to me and you’ve got very good eye contact, I love that.”

Back at the villa Tom’s absence appears to spark concern from his current partner, 22-year-old senior estate agent co-ordinator Samie, as she reveals: “I knew I liked him, but I think I like him a little bit more now.”

During Claudia’s second date she tells Casey: “I need to get to know everyone, but coming in last night I feel like I was so drawn to you.”

Following her admission, she then asks: “What would your ideal date be?”

To which Casey replies: “If I could picture a perfect date and a perfect girl it would be this.”

Later in Wednesday’s episode the islanders are hit with a surprise text, which sees concern wash over the villa.

Tom reads out the message, which says: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.